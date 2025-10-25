Predicted Canucks Lineup Tonight: Vancouver's projected lines for game against Montreal Canadiens | October 25, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are at home to play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (4-4) is coming off a 2-1 road loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Ahead of their home game on Saturday, here's what the Canucks projected lines look like.

Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Evander Kane - Max Sasson - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains - Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson

The Canucks have been shuffling their forward lines as Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Teddy Blueger, and Nils Hoglander are all injured.

One player who's getting a chance to play is Sasson, who's centering the second line. He scored the Canucks lone goal, and he's feeling confident in his game.

“I feel really good,” Sasson said, via NHL.com. “I feel fast. I feel a lot more confident than I was last year. My mindset is in a good spot, and I just try to look forward to the next day after games are over. Doing a better job of that.”

Vancouver will still need more offense from Elias Pettersson, who hasn't gotten off to the start that many Canucks fans wanted.

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson - Pierre-Oliver Joseph

The Canucks blue line is led by Quinn Hughes, who's one of the top defensemen in the NHL.

“I mean, obviously would’ve liked a better result,” Hughes said. “I think we’re all just ready to go home and have a good home stand.”

Hughes will need to step up more offensively to help Vancouver beat Montreal and have more success than they have had to begin the season.

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Demko should get the start at home on Saturday after his solid performance against the Predators on Thursday. Demko stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced and allowed just two goals in the loss.

The star goalie is 3-2 with a 2.24 GAA and a .927 SV% this season. He's 5-4 with a 3.42 GAA and a .899 SV% in his career against the Canadiens.

