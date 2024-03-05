"Proceeds to waive the top bottom six scorer" - NHL fans left stunned with Oilers' decision to place Sam Gagner on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers announced via their X account Tuesday that forward Sam Gagner had been placed on waivers. The move stunned NHL fans and prompted reactions on social media over the probable reasons concerning Gagner's potential trade.

Sam Gagner is a good veteran player. However, the decision to waive him raised eyebrows among fans, particularly considering his impact on the team's bottom six.

One Oilers faithful expressed frustration, writing:

"'We need more production from our bottom 6' … proceeds to waive the top bottom six scorer."

Despite the surprise, some fans speculated that the move could signal an impending trade or roster shake-up orchestrated by Oilers management:

"People that are upset at this need to stop and realize a) you can’t have Gagner and Perry in the lineup at the same time, b) we give up just as much as we create when 89 is on the ice, and c) we NEED cap room. Need it. And KK obviously doesn’t like playing 89, so he’s odd man out."

One particular fan raised concern, posting:

"Why? He’s a good leader. As a Habs fan I only hear great things about him…"

Another clarified the situation that a trade must be taking shape:

"A trade must becoming, let Kenny do his thing. In reality hopefully after Friday, Gags, DR, Connor Brown, and even Holloway are fighting for 1 open spot on the roster. Hoping he adds 2 fwds. Top 6 and 3C."

Edmonton Oilers' move to place forward Sam Gagner on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers made a surprising move ahead of the trade deadline, placing forward Sam Gagner on waivers. Gagner, who signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 on Oct. 31, has struggled to find stability in the lineup this season, tallying five goals and five assists in 27 games.

The timing of the move is notable as the Oilers seek to shape up their forward depth before the deadline. Despite recent challenges, Sam Gagner remains renowned for his memorable eight-point performance in 2012, a feat unmatched since Mario Lemieux accomplished it in 1989.

With over 1,000 NHL games under his belt, Gagner has played for several teams, including the Oilers, Coyotes, Jets, Canucks, Red Wings, Blue Jackets and Flyers. Other players who werewaived alongside Gagner on Tuesday include Guillaume Brisebois, Max Comtois, Vinny Lettieri and Jake Lucchini.