The Edmonton Oilers had a tense game against the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place. Captain Connor McDavid demonstrated his skills again. Although the Oilers struggled in the starting periods, the third witnessed the spectacular play of McDavid.

Just 44 seconds into the finale, Dylan Holloway snagged the puck. Thanks to Connor McDavid's smooth pass, he scored his third goal this season. Evan Bouchard helped with an assist. But, it was McDavid's 600th career assist, an achievement reached in his 616th NHL game, that got everyone's attention.

Connor McDavid's milestone puts him in line with big names like Gretzky, Lemieux and Orr. They were the only ones to get 600 assists in fewer games. McDavid's unique ability underlines his place as an outstanding talent of his generation.

Fans erupted in applause as McDavid further showcased his playmaking prowess, tallying a total of four assists in the game:

As the Oilers triumphed and Connor McDavid's legacy grew, hockey enthusiasts everywhere hailed him for his remarkable achievement on this record-breaking night.

Connor McDavid's magic ignites Oilers' offensive surge in 8-4 victory over Red Wings

The scoring commenced when Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers broke the deadlock at 8:48 into the first period. Draisaitl showed his impressive skills as he moved the puck skillfully from the side boundary to the left circle's top. Then, he swiftly sent a wrist shot past Detroit goalie Ville Husso's blocker.

Edmonton quickly got a two-point lead at 11:05, thanks to Cody Ceci scoring his first goal of the year. Ceci's shot, thrown from the blue line, bounced off Red Wings player Moritz Seider's skate. The puck snuck through agile goalie Alex Lyon's legs. Quite a stroke of luck!

But the Red Wings rallied back. Alex DeBrincat scored during a power play at 15:39. Now, his team was just one goal short of the Oilers.

At 10:17, Evan Bouchard broadened Edmonton's lead to 3-1. This success came from an exact pass to the middle from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Detroit fought back resiliently once again, with Joe Veleno converting on the power play at 11:24, narrowing the deficit.

The thrilling give-and-take game went on in the third period. Scores came from both sides one after the other. Dylan Holloway played well, bringing back Edmonton's advantage by two goals just as the last period started, only 44 seconds in.

Evander Kane chimed in next. Just 46 seconds after Hyman, he made a score. This put Edmonton comfortably ahead with seven to three.

The Red Wings made a move with David Perron scoring at 15:10. But, the Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins dashed their comeback dreams. He netted his second goal at 17:49. The high-scoring game ended 8-4 in the end, with the Oilers coming out triumphant.

Though the game was filled with exciting moments, it wasn't without its mishaps. Red Wings player Klim Kostin had to exit the game early in the third period as he took a slap shot to the face from his teammate, Jeff Petry.