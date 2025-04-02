"Remote almost went through the TV": Hockeytown fans devastated after Detroit Red Wings lose 2-1 to St. Louis Blues amid tight wild card race

Hockeytown was full of heartbreak Tuesday night, as the Detroit Red Wings fell 2-1 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues.

Ad

The loss dropped the Red Wings to 34-33-7 on the season, losing 12 of their past 16 games (4-11-1). They find themselves four points behind Montreal for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media expressed their disappointment with the Red Wings loss, with one commenting:

"Remote almost went through the TV..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"We aren’t even surprised at this point."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Why do we play the most passive, lackluster, soft garbage defense when the other team pulls the goalie… no pressure?! just let them pass all around while we stand there and do nothing… why is kane out there on a 6o5?," a fan wrote.

"Honestly we deserved that loss. It’s so frustrating watching this team turtle and park the bus whenever there’s any semblance of a lead," another wrote.

Ad

"2 wins in the entire month of March…4 wins since the break….how can anyone defend this anymore?," a user commented.

"There’s always next year as we say every year. This team is going nowhere," another user wrote.

J.T. Compher scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, while goaltender Cam Talbot made 35 saves. Cam Fowler and Jordan Kyrou found the back of the net for St. Louis, while Jordan Binnington turned aside 20 shots to secure the victory.

Ad

Game recap: Red Wings' 2-1 OT loss against Blues

Compher opened the scoring at 5:13 of the third, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Jonatan Berggren into an open net. Kyrou tied it for the Blues at 16:37 after they haad pulled Jordan Binnington, slipping a pass from Fowler through Talbot’s pads.

Cam Fowler then sealed the win at 3:27 of overtime.

“We just couldn’t find a way to hit the open net at the other end or just finish the night. It’s disappointing, but the effort was pretty good tonight. We were on the short end of the points. We’ve got to suck it up and get going at home right now,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. (4:28)

Ad

McLellan acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting that the team has tough games against Carolina on Friday and Florida on Sunday at home. He emphasized the importance of the games and that they will give themselves a chance to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama