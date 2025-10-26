Rickard Rakell injury: Penguins share big update on star winger's recovery timeline post surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Rickard Rakell had a successful surgery on his left hand. The injury happened in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at PPG Paints Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was injured when he blocked a shot from Damon Severson, as the puck hit the back of his left hand.Rakell left the game early in the third period and did not return, with the Penguins later confirming he needed surgery. Finally on Sunday, the procedure was done by Dr. John Fowler with Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The team said his recovery will take six to eight weeks. If recovery goes well, he could return by mid-December.The Penguins posted the news on X writing,&quot;Forward Rickard Rakell underwent successful surgery on his left hand today... The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.&quot;Rakell will now begin his recovery process. Before the injury, Rakell had eight points in nine games this season. He scored three goals and added five assists, and this strong start displayed his importance to the Penguins. Now, they are certainly going to miss his skill and experience, but they have recalled Ville Koivunen on Sunday. So, until Rakell returns, Koivunen may get a bigger role.Rakell’s absence will test the team’s depth in the coming weeks. The Penguins will hope for him to recover on schedule to continue their strong start. So far, they have a record of 6-2-1, and are placed second in the Metropolitan Division below New Jersey.