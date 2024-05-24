Roope Hintz injury: Stars HC hints at forward possibly returning for Game 2 against Oilers

Dallas Stars fans have some good news coming their way. Head coach Peter Deboer shared that Roope Hintz could be back playing in Game Two against the Edmonton Oilers.

The main reason for Roope Hintz being out of action was a lower-body injury he had been dealing with since Game 4 of the Stars' series against the Colorado Avalanche. However, DeBoer's recent comments suggest that Hintz is getting closer to being back in the lineup.

"Peter DeBoer says Roope Hintz is a possibility for Game 2," Friedman wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

During his talk with reporters on Friday, DeBoer brought up Hintz as someone who could possibly play in Game 2. This suggests that Roope Hintz is getting better from his injury. DeBoer mentioned that Hintz has been skating and seemed hopeful about him being able to play in the next game.

“He's getting closer, Skated yesterday, skated today. So, you know, hopeful for Game 2," DeBoer said on Thursday.

Roope Hintz's return could provide a much-needed boost to the Stars lineup. Especially following their double overtime loss to the Oilers in Game One.

Dallas Stars lost in second OT in Roope Hintz’s absence

In a tense Western Conference Final opener on May 23, Oilers captain Connor McDavid experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. After a double-minor penalty, which he disputed, he felt "miserable" in the penalty box until he scored an overtime goal, securing a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. McDavid received the penalty for a disputed high-stick call against Matt Duchene.

Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman contributed goals for the Oilers, with Stuart Skinner's goaltending crucial in the face of Dallas' offense, led by Tyler Seguin's two goals.

“I think we’ve had some Game 1,” Seguin said, “where we’ve really been feeling it out and laying a few eggs. That wasn’t the case tonight. This was a little different. So, yeah, lot of things to build off of.”

Edmonton's penalty killing was top notch and they extended their streak to 19 consecutive kills.

The Stars faced a close loss in Game 1 and coach Peter DeBoer said:

“In a perfect world, we would like to win Game 1. We'd like to win every series in four straight too, but it doesn't happen. The main thing is you've got to find a way to survive and move on.”

“We've got to park this game. We've been in this situation before. We're the best road team in the league. I'm not concerned about that. We need to find another level in home games and the wins take care of themselves.”

The next game will be crucial for the Stars to maintain their confidence.