"S**k it America", "This is our sport": Canadian hockey fans rejoice as Connor McDavid nets golden goal in Canada's 4 Nations Fianl win over USA

Canadian hockey fans are celebrating after Connor McDavid scored the golden goal in overtime to give Team Canada a dramatic 4 Nations Final 3-2 win over the United States.

The victory sparked jubilant celebrations among Canadian fans, with many taking to social media to taunt their American counterparts.

One wrote:

"S**K it AMERICAAAA."

Another wrote:

"This is our sport!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"McDavid always shows up when needed. And goes cool is it that he gets this goal? A passing of the torch of sorts," one wrote.

"That was an amazing game. Congrats team Canada. Damn, I wanted that for us. So intense. One of the best Hockey games I've ever seen (I watched '80, this was better). So proud of our boys," another posted.

"THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TALK SHIT BEFORE THE GAME!!!!! ITS OUR SPORT AND WILL ALWAYS BE OUR SPORT," a user commented.

"Not the ending I wanted, but damn what a great game. Hats off to mcdavid to absolutely bury that too," another fan wrote.

The first two periods saw both teams notch up goals, with Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett for Canada, while Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson did so for the US.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for Team Canada, while Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby shares thoughts on Connor McDavid's OT goal

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby had high praise for Connor McDavid after his overtime winner against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

"Couldn't be happier for him ...unbelievable player," Crosby told Connor McDavid following the victory.

In an interview with Sportsnet after the game, Crosby expanded on his complimentary words for the Oilers superstar.

"He's done a lot already in his career, but I'm sure it felt good for him. We needed this big time," Crosby said.

At 37, Crosby was the veteran leader on a talented Team Canada squad. Fifteen years after his iconic golden goal at the 2010 Olympics, Crosby took joy in watching the next generation excel.

Crosby said that he made sure he could compete at the same level as the other players. He added that the tournament was incredible and expressed his happiness with the experience.

