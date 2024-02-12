  • home icon
Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 12, 2024 14:49 GMT
Seattle Kraken v New Jersey Devils
The Prudential Center will host the clash between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN and ROOT Sports NW.

Both NHL teams, the Kraken and the Devils, seek to enhance their performance. The Kraken, holding a 21-20-10 record, have experienced a downturn with only three victories in their last 10 games and two consecutive losses, placing them at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Devils, with a 25-21-4 record, have also faced struggles, securing only three wins in their recent 10 outings and occupying fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Both teams are aiming to climb in their respective divisions.

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Seattle Kraken

Forwards

  • Tomas Tatar - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
  • Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Jared McCann
  • Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Brandon Tanev - Kailer Yamamoto - Andre Burakovsky

Defenseman

  • Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
  • Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
  • Ryker Evans - Brian Dumoulin

Goalie

  • Joey Daccord
  • Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Seattle Kraken

Joey Daccord is expected to start for the Kraken. His stats for this season are below:

  • Games Played (GP): 35
  • Games Started (GS): 32
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses (L): 10
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
  • Goals Against (GA): 80
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.34
  • Shots Against (SA): 1012
  • Saves (SV): 932
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .921
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:31

New Jersey Devils projected lineups

New Jersey Devils

Forwards

  • Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
  • Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Tyler Toffoli
  • Timo Meier - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer
  • Alexander Holtz - Tomas Nosek - Nathan Bastian

Defenseman

  • Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
  • Luke Hughes - John Marino
  • Santeri Hatakka - Colin Miller

Goalie

  • Nico Daws
  • Vitek Vanecek

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

New Jersey Devils - Nico Daws

Nico Daws is expected to start for the Devils. His stats for this season are below:

  • Games Played (GP): 8
  • Games Started (GS): 8
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses (L): 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 25
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.43
  • Shots Against (SA): 239
  • Saves (SV): 214
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .895
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:39

