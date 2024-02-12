Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Prudential Center will host the clash between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN and ROOT Sports NW.
Both NHL teams, the Kraken and the Devils, seek to enhance their performance. The Kraken, holding a 21-20-10 record, have experienced a downturn with only three victories in their last 10 games and two consecutive losses, placing them at the bottom of the Pacific Division.
Meanwhile, the Devils, with a 25-21-4 record, have also faced struggles, securing only three wins in their recent 10 outings and occupying fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Both teams are aiming to climb in their respective divisions.
Seattle Kraken projected lineups
Seattle Kraken
Forwards
- Tomas Tatar - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
- Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Jared McCann
- Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Brandon Tanev - Kailer Yamamoto - Andre Burakovsky
Defenseman
- Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
- Ryker Evans - Brian Dumoulin
Goalie
- Joey Daccord
- Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken starting goalie
Joey Daccord is expected to start for the Kraken. His stats for this season are below:
- Games Played (GP): 35
- Games Started (GS): 32
- Wins: 15
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
- Goals Against (GA): 80
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.34
- Shots Against (SA): 1012
- Saves (SV): 932
- Save Percentage (SV%): .921
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:31
New Jersey Devils projected lineups
Forwards
- Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
- Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Tyler Toffoli
- Timo Meier - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer
- Alexander Holtz - Tomas Nosek - Nathan Bastian
Defenseman
- Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
- Luke Hughes - John Marino
- Santeri Hatakka - Colin Miller
Goalie
- Nico Daws
- Vitek Vanecek
New Jersey Devils starting goalie
Nico Daws is expected to start for the Devils. His stats for this season are below:
- Games Played (GP): 8
- Games Started (GS): 8
- Wins: 3
- Losses (L): 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 25
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.43
- Shots Against (SA): 239
- Saves (SV): 214
- Save Percentage (SV%): .895
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:39