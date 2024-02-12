Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Prudential Center will host the clash between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, MSGSN and ROOT Sports NW.

Both NHL teams, the Kraken and the Devils, seek to enhance their performance. The Kraken, holding a 21-20-10 record, have experienced a downturn with only three victories in their last 10 games and two consecutive losses, placing them at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Devils, with a 25-21-4 record, have also faced struggles, securing only three wins in their recent 10 outings and occupying fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Both teams are aiming to climb in their respective divisions.

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Seattle Kraken

Forwards

Tomas Tatar - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev - Kailer Yamamoto - Andre Burakovsky

Defenseman

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen

Ryker Evans - Brian Dumoulin

Goalie

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Seattle Kraken starting goalie

Seattle Kraken

Joey Daccord is expected to start for the Kraken. His stats for this season are below:

Games Played (GP): 35

Games Started (GS): 32

Wins: 15

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 9

Goals Against (GA): 80

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.34

Shots Against (SA): 1012

Saves (SV): 932

Save Percentage (SV%): .921

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58:31

New Jersey Devils projected lineups

New Jersey Devils

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz - Tomas Nosek - Nathan Bastian

Defenseman

Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes - John Marino

Santeri Hatakka - Colin Miller

Goalie

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

New Jersey Devils - Nico Daws

Nico Daws is expected to start for the Devils. His stats for this season are below:

Games Played (GP): 8

Games Started (GS): 8

Wins: 3

Losses (L): 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 25

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.43

Shots Against (SA): 239

Saves (SV): 214

Save Percentage (SV%): .895

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:39