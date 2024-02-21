"Seems like an actual bromance": Fans react to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak discussing Oilers captain's secret for immense speed

NHL fans are buzzing with excitement after a video surfaced on Reddit featuring Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and David Pastrnak discussing the secret behind McDavid's immense speed.

In the video, Pastrnak points out a unique move Connor McDavid made during the All-Star skills competition, stated:

"You were the only one who started sideways. Everybody went forward."

McDavid, seemingly surprised, responded:

"You think that's what it was?"

To which Pastrnak humorously replied:

"No! I will try it though. I will try it"

One fan on Reddit expressed amusement, stating:

"This is hilarious and just reminds me of all the stupid commentary we had to listen to instead of just mic'd up players lol."

Another fan shared their positive experience watching the trio during the All-Star Game, noting:

"I thoroughly enjoyed this trio during the ASG. They seemed to be having fun together, I know Leon and Pasta were already buddies before this."

Fans also expressed a particular fondness for David Pastrnak, calling for more opportunities to hear him on the mic. One enthusiastic supporter shared a personal encounter, revealing:

"More mics on Pasta, please. I randomly walked out of Bridgestone with him at the awards last year. He was just strolling through the concourse like a fan. Cool as hell. Loved being complimented on his suit."

The sentiment of appreciation for the camaraderie among players was echoed by another fan who remarked:

"Love seeing guys from around the league bu**s**t with each other."

One fan encapsulated the dynamic between Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, stating:

"Leon and McDavid seems like an actual bromance."

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid leads victory with season tally of 62 assists as Coyotes struggle

The Edmonton Oilers capitalized on the third period to secure a 6-3 victory over the struggling Arizona Coyotes, extending the latter's losing streak to 10 games. Evander Kane emphasized the team's composure in adversity, stating,

"When things aren’t going our way... just staying composed, not panicking..."

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch highlighted the significance of consecutive wins, stating:

"Good teams are able to put together long streaks and good teams also don’t put long losing streaks together."

Connor McDavid's pivotal assists contributed to the win, pushing his season total to 62 assists.

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny lamented their inability to halt Edmonton's momentum, conceding:

"We break down and we cannot stop the bleeding."

Arizona's Nick Bjugstad expressed frustration over their continued losses.

He said:

"It's tough in the room right now; we've got to figure it out."

Despite a competitive effort, including goals from Clayton Keller and Bjugstad, the Coyotes couldn't contain Edmonton's offensive onslaught.