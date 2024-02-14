"Send Rob Blake out the door too": LA Kings GM catches flak from fans after team's "abysmal" 7-0 loss to Buffalo Sabres

LA Kings fans are voicing their frustration loud and clear after a devastating 7-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The Kings, who were playing their second game under new coach Jim Hiller, struggled to find their footing against a dominant Sabres team.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's stellar performance in the net for Buffalo, earning his fourth shutout of the season with 33 saves, left the Kings reeling. Jordan Greenway notched up two goals and an assist for the Sabres as the Kings couldn't muster a response.

Swapping out David Rittich for Cam Talbot as goaltender didn't slow down Buffalo's persistent offense. The Kings were comprehensively outplayed, with only 22 shots compared to Buffalo's impressive 40.

However, it's not just the players feeling the heat. Fans are directing their ire towards Kings GM Rob Blake, blaming him for the coaching change and the team's lackluster performance. Calls for Blake's dismissal and demands for drastic changes in the organization are echoing throughout the fanbase.

"Send Rob Blake out the door too," one tweeted.

Another simply chimed in:

"Abysmal"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Following the big loss, it remains to be seen how the LA team management brings the team back on track.

How the Sabres stormed past LA Kings in shutout victory

The Buffalo Sabres nabbed a swift, sound triumph against the LA Kings. The points started pouring in earlier than expected.

JJ Peterka booted one in 4:25 into the opening set, making the most of a bounce-back ball. Jordan Greenway added to it, with a sharp wrist-flick scoring a point at 16:58. Kyle Okposo got on the scoresheet before the whistle, at 19:25. In the next gameplay, Rasmus Dahlin took a right circle shot at 6:42 as the Sabres led 4-0.

At 14:17 in the second part, Zach Benson slipped but still scored. The Sabres didn't let up in the third part. Alex Tuch scored at 4:30, taking advantage of a turnover. At 7:50, Greenway scored his second of the night to make it a resounding win.

The LA Kings' woes were compounded by the departure of Carl Grundstrom due to a lower body injury in the second period. It was a dominant performance by the Sabres, leaving the Kings searching for answers.