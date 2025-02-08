"Shame on you" "Trade Matheson and Dvorak": Canadiens fans irate as Montreal suffers shutout 4-0 loss against NJ Devils

The New Jersey Devils won against the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Montreal dropped to 25-25-5 on the season and has lost seven of their last eight games, a 1-6-1 stretch.

The Canadiens could not solve Devils netminder Jake Allen, who made 34 saves. Every game is important in the ever-changing Eastern Conference playoff race, so this skid could be catastrophic for the Habs.

Montreal fans are upset with another loss and shared their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter).

"Shame on you guys. F***ing suck," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Fire St. Louis. Trade Matheson and Dvorak. Montemblow to waivers," another fan suggested.

Expand Tweet

"Solid game again for Juraj Bustkovsky," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Several other fans expressed their frustrations:

"Fire MSL! Unwatchable efforts," another fan wrote.

"How did Allen get the shutout when he couldn't stop a beach ball in Montreal," a fan said.

"Refund all tickets, Add an extra $50 fan package for family day onto the refund.. because that was HORRIBLE," one fan posted.

The good vibes around the team and the fanbase have vanished. Fans are eager to see playoff hockey back in Montreal for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they lost in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Montreal Canadiens playoff hopes are fading away

After unbelievable months of December and January, the Montreal Canadiens are starting to fall apart. They've gone 3-7-1 in their last 11 games, which has their playoff hopes fading.

According to Moneypuck, Montreal's odds of making the postseason are down to just 4%. It's been a disappointing fall from grace that saw the Habs in a wild-card spot on Jan. 6.

Montreal's top players, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafvosky, have all been going through dry spells, further contributing to the team's lack of success. They need their best players to find the scoresheet more consistently to stay in the race for a playoff spot.

The Canadiens have one game left before the 4 Nations tournament break. They'll be in action on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback