Sheldon Keefe reveals Maple Leafs' plans in goal involving Ilya Samsonov & Joseph Woll ahead of playoffs

According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll will share goaltender duties for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach.

Expand Tweet

Mark Masters of TSN reports that Keefe revealed the plan to divide the remaining 14 starts between the two goalies to evenly distribute playing time. However, Keefe emphasized that this distribution might not adhere strictly to an alternating pattern for the rest of the games.

The revelation comes amid speculation regarding the Leafs' goaltending situation and their preparations for the postseason. With the stakes high and the competition fierce, Keefe's decision to share the workload between Samsonov and Woll demonstrates a strategic approach before the playoffs.

Ilya Samsonov, who was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate, is set to guard the home crease in an upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite facing recent challenges, including two winless outings where he conceded eight goals on 70 shots, Ilya Samsonov boasts a respectable record for the season with an 18-6-7 record. However, his statistics, including a 3.12 goals against average (GAA) and an .888 save percentage, indicate room for improvement.

The Oilers (42-21-4) are killing it this season, sitting second in the Pacific Division. with an average of 3.58 goals per game. That's going to give the Leafs' goalies quite a headache.

Meanwhile, Joseph Woll is slated to take the reins in an away game against the Washington Capitals.

Leafs 7-3 victory despite Ilya Samsonov's absence

Auston Matthews showcased his admiration for Alex Ovechkin, netting two goals and five points as the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3.

Despite Ovechkin's vintage performance inching him closer to Wayne Gretzky's record, Matthews remains undeterred in his pursuit of a 70-goal season.

"When the world's best are going at it like that, it's always fun to watch," Leafs forward Bobby McMann said.

"Obviously, we had zero answer for No. 34 tonight, referring to Matthews' jersey number," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

The game featured a flurry of goals, with Connor McMichael scoring for Washington and goals from William Nylander, Jake McCabe, McMann, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares for Toronto.

Both teams faced absences: T.J. Oshie and Aliaksei Protas for the Caps, and Ryan Reaves for the Leafs due to injury.