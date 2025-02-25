"Should have been 10 games! Such a gutless hit!": Internet chimes in on Trevor Zegras' 3-game suspension for hit on Michael Rasmussen

Fans reacted as Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras received a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for a check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen.

The incident occurred during Sunday's game between the Ducks and Red Wings when Zegras delivered a high hit to Rasmussen who had already moved the puck. Rasmussen was slow to get up after the hit and did not return to the game. The play went without an interference penalty.

The suspension sparked reactions from NHL fans on social media.

"Should have been 10 games! Such a gutless hit!" one fan wrote.

"Make it 5..headhunting," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Zegras downfall needs to be studied went from one of the most promising young players to just completely useless," one fan wrote.

"Do refs ever receive disciplinary actions for missing calls? Seems like it's something that needs to start happening with the refs being off their game this year," another fan wrote.

"Zegras is half a foot shorter than Rasmussen…….it was quite the reach to get that shoulder up to the side of Rasmussen’s head………full on targeting (to use a football term)," a user commented.

"Never understood the hype around this guy. Sure he has hands but that’s it. If he doesn’t have a penalty shot or score a Michigan you don’t hear of him," another user wrote.

The decision was made on Monday after Trevor Zegras met with the NHL Department of Player Safety. This marks the first suspension in Zegras' NHL career.

The 23-year-old has recorded 16 points in 34 games for the Ducks this season.

NHL official on Trevor Zegras' 3-game suspension

The NHL's Department of Player Safety determined that the head contact was significant and warranted supplemental discipline.

"Zegras begins his hitting motion after Rasmussen releases the puck and contact is made outside the window where a check may be legally finished," the Player Safety official explained.

"In addition to the lateness, what causes this hit to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the significant head contact on this play, combined with the force."

As a result of the suspension, Trevor Zegras will miss Anaheim's next three games against the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. He is eligible to return on March 4th against the Edmonton Oilers.

