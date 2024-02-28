"Should never be out there in OT ever": Conor Garland's defense in OT ridiculed by fans after Canucks' OT loss to Penguins

Vancouver Canucks fans expressed irk at seeing Conor Garland on the ice in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Tuesday night. The Canucks got off to a solid start with goals from Nils Hoglander and Brock Boeser (PPG), giving the hosts a two-goal advantage at the end of the first period.

However, in the second period, the Canucks appeared to have cooled down a bit as they went on to blow the lead to the Penguins. J.T. Miller's short-handed goal at the halfway mark restored the lead for the home side before going into the final period.

Lars Ellers then tied the game at 9:45 in the third period, forcing overtime, where defenseman Erik Karlsson scored the winning goal for the visitors. There were some defensive errors highlighted by the Canucks during the overtime period.

Conor Garland, who was in the lineup for the Canucks, left the home fans disappointed with his showing in overtime. One fan reacted to the defeat and pointed a finger toward the forward for his defensive shortcomings, tweeting:

"Garland should not be out there in OT… ever"

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Conor Garland are you f*ck*ng serious. Embarrassing shift"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Connor Garland has been a key player for the Canucks on the third offensive unit alongside Elias Lindholm and the recent addition of Arshdeep Bains. This season, the 27-year-old forward has accumulated 28 points through 11 goals and 17 assists in 61 games.

How did Pittsburgh Penguins beat Conor Garland and Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena. The home side lost 4-3 to the Penguins in overtime.

Expand Tweet

Sidney Crosby, Lars Ellers, and Rickard Rakell (two goals) all notched up two points in the contest. While the spotlight was solely on Erik Karlsson for obvious reasons, Tristan Jarry also deserves as much credit for his performance between the pipes.

The 29-year-old netminder blocked 32 of 35 shots with an SV% of .914 for the Pens in the win. The Canucks have now lost five games in their last ten. Despite a recent run of defeats, the Canucks remain atop the league with 83 points.

As for the Pittsburgh Penguins, this was their third consecutive win which moved them seven points off the second wild card spot which is held by the Tampa Bay Lightning (69 points).

Conor Garland and the Canucks face the LA Kings on Thursday.