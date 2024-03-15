Sidney Crosby gives his honest opinion on former teammate Chad Ruhwedel ahead of Rangers showdown

In an upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers, Sidney Crosby, the iconic captain of the Penguins, shared his candid thoughts on his former teammate, Chad Ruhwedel. The Penguins took to X (formerly Twitter) to post Crosby's reflections, shedding light on Ruhwedel's character and contributions to the team during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

In the X post, Crosby praised Ruhwedel's attitude and versatility. According to Crosby, Ruhwedel's ability to easily adjust to different situations made him unique.

Crosby noted that Ruhwedel consistently exhibited a positive mindset, regardless of the challenges he faced on the ice. Whether sidelined temporarily or thrust into the spotlight with increased responsibilities, Ruhwedel always rose to the occasion, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches.

Crosby said:

"He had a great attitude every day. Was in a lot of different situations and handled them all really well.

"Whether he was out of the lineup for a bit or came back in and was relied on to play bigger minutes than usual – he always stepped up."

Crosby offered praise not only for Ruhwedel's on-ice performance but also for his character off the ice:

"A really reliable player, teammate, and a great guy."

Crosby's words encapsulated the esteem with which Ruhwedel was held within the Penguins organization.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby faces goal drought amid team challenges

The Pittsburgh Penguins face unusual challenges this season as they have been struggling in power play. Their dwindling performance prompted the Jake Guentzel trade. Team captain Sidney Crosby is enduring a significant goal drought, with just five assists in 10 games, coinciding with a 3-6-1 record for the team.

Crosby's consistent performance throughout his career has been remarkable. He has maintained a point-per-game pace since his debut, second only to Wayne Gretzky.

Currently, Sidney Crosby sits at 65 points in 65 games and needs to maintain this pace in the remaining 17 games to stay on track for a historic achievement.