"So what does McCabe get? Felony charges?": NHL fans react to Charlie Coyle's fine for cross-checking on Tyler Bertuzzi

The NHL Player Safety Department recently announced a $5,000 fine (maximum allowable) for Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Bruins won the game 4-1 over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 4:56 into the second period, leading to Coyle receiving a minor penalty for high sticking.

The fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinion on Coyle's fine.

One fan commented:

"So what does McCabe get for cross checking Marchand in the neck? Felony charges?"

The Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was also fined $5,000 for cross-checking Bruins' forward Brad Marchand during the first period at 3:53.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins ended up with 50 penalty minutes each, highlighting their competition and longstanding rivalry.

The upcoming game for the Maple Leafs is against the Montreal Canadiens this Saturday at Centre Bell.

Charlie Coyle's Bruins won 4-1 over the Maple Leafs

In the post-game interview, Boston coach Jim Montgomery praised the Bruins for their physical play.

“I thought we were really physical to start the game and finishing checks,” Montgomery said. “I can’t give enough credit to our defense. They hold everyone accountable and everyone follows suit.”

Montgomery also pointed out the Maple Leafs back-to-back games as the reason for their loss.

“I thought offensively, conversely to Tuesday night (a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers), we had more juice and we were going,” Montgomery said. “And they looked a little tired from being on a back-to-back, to be honest.”

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on the 4-1 loss.

“Credit to Boston, they played a good game again here tonight against us, but I liked a lot of things about our game here tonight,” Keefe said. “In particular, the competitiveness of our team in what was by far and away the most physical game that we’ve played this season.”

The Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday.