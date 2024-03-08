"Someone tell her we don’t want her here": Social media influencer Charli D'Amelio attends New Jersey Devils vs St. Louis Blues game; fans react

Social media influencer Charli D'Amelio was spotted attending the New Jersey Devils game with the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center on Thursday night.

On X, the New Jersey Devils made an announcement by sharing a picture featuring popular social media personality Charli D'Amelio, captioning it

"Nothing better than a Thursday Night with @charlidamelio."

While the Devils may have hoped to garner some attention by featuring the famous influencer in their post, it seems that hockey fans weren't particularly enthused with D'Amelio's presence.

One fan tweeted:

"Someone tell her we don’t want her here"

Another chimed in:

"Why is she there??"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Meanwhile, Thursday's clash at the Prudential Center ended with the New Jersey Devils securing a resounding 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Timo Meier scored a hattrick, along with an assist, for the Devils. Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat accumulated two points apiece, while Brandon Saad was the lone scorer for the Blues in the defeat.

With 66 points, the Devils are sixth in the Metro Division with 19 games remaining in the regular season. The club is six points off the second wild card from the East and faces the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Are Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio related?

Charli D'Amelio was born to Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio on May 1, 2004. The 19-year-old is a popular TikTok personality and social media influencer.

Charli gained a lot of attention for her dancing videos on TikTok, which helped her amass a huge following.

She has over 150 million followers on TikTok and is the second most followed person on the platform, after Khaby Lame, who has over 160 million followers. Moreover, she has over nine million subscribers on YouTube.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are sisters, and Dixie, just like her younger sister, is also a popular TikTok personality and social media influencer with millions of followers.