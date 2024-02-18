"Sounds like the NHL" "Bettman 'accidentally' gave it to the coyotes": NHL Fans reacts as Connor McDavid didn't receive his $1 Million Prize 

Connor McDavid electrified hockey fans after winning the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and earning a $1 million prize. However, weeks later, the superstar reveals he has yet to receive his lucrative reward.

McDavid plans to donate the money to Edmonton Oilers trainers whenever it arrives. But news that the NHL has seemingly delayed the payout sparked cynical reactions from fans on social media.

One fan commented: "Sounds like the NHL.”

Another fan jokingly speculated:

"Bettman ‘accidentally’ gave it to the coyotes."

This references the Arizona Coyotes' financial struggles under Gary Bettman's league leadership.

While likely made in jest, comments reflect fans’ frustrations with the NHL attributing it to a lack of organization within the league. It also resurfaced grievances over Bettman’s handling of various franchises.

Here are some fan reactions to Connor McDavid not receiving the prize money:

Connor McDavid on winning $1 million for All-Star Skills victory

Connor McDavid won the $1 million prize by excelling in the Fastest Skater, Stick Handling and Accuracy Shooting events, followed by clinching victory in the Obstacle Course competition in the final round.

When asked about his take on the NHL All-star game, McDavid said:

“I thought it was entertaining. From a competitive side, it definitely got competitive out there. I was huffing and puffing. Guys were working hard trying to put on a good show, and I feel like we did that and can feel good about it. Ultimately, it’s up to the fans and I hope they enjoyed it.”

“I was most nervous about the passing (during the Obstacle Course),” McDavid said.

“I was really nervous about the passing, the sauce into the mini nets -- so nervous that I kind of fumbled through the gates there -- but I kind of made my way through and knew I was on a pretty good clip, and I had some time to spare. I was just thinking, ‘Don’t miss [the net],’ and thankfully I didn’t.”

He also talked about playing with the best players.

"It's special to go up against these guys out there. Twelve of the best hockey players in the world."

Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers will next face the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at Mullett Arena.