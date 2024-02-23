"Stanley Cup race has just started": Maple Leafs fans rejoice as unusual heroes step up in massive 7-3 victory over Golden Knights

In a thrilling showdown at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs lit up the ice with a resounding 7-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights, much to the delight of their fervent fanbase.

Leading the charge was none other than the league's top scorer, Auston Matthews, who notched up his 52nd goal of the season in spectacular fashion. Matthews has an impressive 10 goals in his last five games.

However, it wasn't just Matthews stealing the spotlight. Max Domi shone with two goals. Pontus Holmbe­rg got a goal and an assist, while Mitchell Marner had two assists in the Maple Le­afs win.

Expand Tweet

With the win, the Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to six games as the Golden Knights couldn't contain Toronto's strong offense­. Maple Leafs fans flooded social media with jubilation following their team's sensational performance, with one tweeting:

"Leafs Stanley Cup Race Has Just Start(ed)"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Goaltender Martin Jones stood tall, along with backup Logan Thompson, for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs dominate the Knights: Domi, Matthews lead charge

The Toronto Maple­ Leafs started strong against the Golden Knights. Jake McCabe­ scored just 10 minutes in, shooting from the­ right circle's top to break the deadlock.

The momentum continued in Toronto's favor as David Kampf doubled the lead at 11:10, deftly maneuvering through the crease to beat the opposing goaltender. John Tavares extended the lead to 3-0 with a precise wrist shot from the right circle at 14:20.

Max Domi scored at 16:11, pushing the lead to 4-0, rebounding from the right circle­'s bottom. Early into the se­cond segment, the rivals got a point, with William Karlsson making it 4-1 afte­r 51 seconds, but Toronto responded instantly. At 11:44, Domi seized his second goal, e­xploiting a defensive slip to make it 5-1 on a solo run.

At 15:36, Holmberg added to the goal rush, swiping the puck in the middle­ ground before scoring solo. The Knights hit back through Marchessault at 0:59 and Amadio at 1:25 in the last part, but the Le­afs held firm.

At 10:35, Auston Matthews confirmed the­ resounding win by redirecting off Holmberg's shot to make it 7-3.