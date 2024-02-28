"Start unloading some of these overpaid bums": Fans left irate at Ottawa Senators' 0 shots-on-goal in third period of 4-1 loss to Predators

Ottawa Senators fans were left furious with the team's lopsided performance, which saw them collapse to the Nashville Predators, 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The Senators failed to get a shot on goal in the entire third period. On the other hand, the Nashville Predators outshot them 20-0 in the 20-minute period. This was the first time in franchise history that the Sens failed to register a shot on goal in a period.

Going an entire period without a single shot on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Predators was undoubtedly frustrating to watch for Sens fans, who had plenty to say about the game online, with one fan tweeting:

"Garbage trash offense, they have to start unloading some of these overpaid bums on the deadline. All their bad signings"

Another chimed in:

"Everyone on NHL twitter has to come here rn and make fun of us. We had ZERO shots in the third please ridicule us"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Following a shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Senators have now lost two games on the bounce, which keeps them just a point behind the Montreal Canadiens at the bottom of the table.

Shotless Ottawa Senators fall as Predators win 4-1

The Nashville Predators hosted the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The hosts put up a dominating performance to drive out the visitors, 4-1.

At 3:23 of the first period, Michael McCarron put the hosts up 1-0 as he converted a pass from Roman Josi into the back of Ottawa's net from the left faceoff circle. The Predators extended their lead to 2-0 as Roman Josi scored a slap shot for a powerplay goal at 5:44.

Drake Batherson was the only scorer for the Ottawa Senators in the matchup, who cut the lead to 2-1 after scoring on the powerplay with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.

Josi scored his second of the night to extend the Predators' lead to 3-1 and the end of the second period. Gustav Nyquist scored on the rebound of Filip Forsberg's shot from the slot at 13:12 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

Josi and Nyquist racked up three points apiece in the win, while Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Preds in goal.

The Senators take on the Arizona Coyotes next on the first day of March. Meanwhile, Nashville takes on the Minnesota Wild on Friday.