"Still won't win a Cup" "We winning it all" - NHL fans divided as Edmonton Oilers advance to Round 2 after defeating LA Kings for 3rd straight year 

The atmosphere at Rogers Place was electric after the Edmonton Oilers beat the LA Kings in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Oilers sealed the series with an impressive 4-3 win, clinching the series 4-1.

The Oilers showed dominance throughout the series, except for their loss in Game 2. Their offense was a key strength, with wins in three games where the Oilers secured more than three times.

The Edmonton Oilers set a benchmark by becoming the first Canadian team to advance to the second round. The Oilers face either the Nashville Predators or the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference semifinal. The Canucks lead the series 3-2.

Meanwhile, Oilers fans and those outside Edmonton were elated and wasted no time in sharing their excitement on X/Twitter. One fan reacting to the Edmonton Oilers win:

"WE WINNING IT ALL"

While most of the fans were overjoyed with the Oilers' victory, one fan seemed to express skepticism:

"Still won’t win a Cup."

Many fans were left divided in expressing their opinions on X:

"Congrats on your fluke win and paying the refs to give you the series!," one said.

"You only won cuz the powerplay. Kings outplayed you," another chimed in.

"This team is deeper this season. More mature, more composed & has finally come to terms with defense first when it matters. Leon Draisaitl has taken his game to another level. He’s more mature, composed and not taking dumb penalties. He is being a leader.12 more wins to go!!," one fan wrote.

"GREAT TEAM WIN! WE PLAYING LA BAMBA ALL NIGHT! GO OILERS," one Oilers fan on X said.

While some fans expressed themselves through memes:

The 2024 marked the third consecutive year that the Oilers managed to eliminate the Kings in their first-round series. Last year, it took them to six games, and in 2022, the Oilers eliminated the Kings in seven games.

Edmonton Oilers edge past LA Kings in Round 1

Leon Draisaitl accumulated two goals, Evander Kane had a hat-trick of assists, and captain Connor McDavid picked up two points in the matchup. All players were named as the three stars of the game.

Evander Kane put the Edmonton Oilers on board after giving them a 1-0 lead at 10:47 of the first period. Alex Laferriere tied it for the Kings late in the third period.

The LA Kings began their second period strong. At 3:08, Blake Lizotte extended the team's lead to 2-1 after scoring on Viktor Arvidsson's assist from the left circle. Leon Draisaitl scored on the powerplay at 7:44 to tie it 2-2 for the Oilers.

Four minutes later, Draisaitl scored his second and put the hosts on a two-goal advantage before Zach Hyman's goal off Ryan Nugent Hopkins late in the third period made it 4-2 for the Oilers before heading into the final period.

Adrian Kempe scored for the LA Kings to cut the deficit to 4-3 at 17:42, shaping the final outcome of the game.