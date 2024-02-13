"Such a baby" "He's not wrong": NHL fans divided over Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe's claim for Toronto bias over Morgan Rielly's in-person hearing

NHL fans are in a frenzy as the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves embroiled in controversy yet again. Coach Sheldon Keefe's recent comments regarding defenseman Morgan Rielly's in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety have sparked debate across hockey circles.

In response to the possibility of a significant suspension for Rielly's cross-check to Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, Keefe expressed frustration, saying, according to David Alter from The Hockey News,

"We spend a lot of time watching pretty much every cross-check that's happened ... the ones that I thought were similar ... were nothing close to requiring that."

Keefe suggested that the Leafs may be under a heightened level of scrutiny:

"There’s a history of events that happen in Toronto. ... they get more attention, more hype. That tends to lead to something such as this."

Keefe has voiced worries about his team's treatment before. He hinted at what he sees as unfair rulings and penalties, including fewer 5-on-3 power play chances other teams get.

Maple Leafs fans back Keefe's statements, crying foul over what they see as league bias. But some say that Rielly's hit deserved strict discipline and that any bias claims are baseless.

"He's such a baby," tweeted one.

Another, though, said:

"He's not wrong."

NHL fans are on the edge, waiting for Rielly's verdict. A suspension of less than six games would be a win for the Leafs.

Reflecting on Maple Leafs' suspension history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a spectrum of disciplinary actions against them, ranging from instances of on-ice misconduct to off-ice transgressions.

Among the most memorable is Tie Domi's 11-game suspension for an elbow on Scott Niedermayer during the 2001 playoffs, altering the course of the series against the New Jersey Devils.

David Clarkson's unprecedented 10-game ban for leaving the bench to defend Phil Kessel was a significant setback for the Leafs, showcasing the NHL's firm stance on player conduct.

Borje Salming's eight-game suspension for admitting to cocaine use highlighted the league's handling of off-ice issues. Nazem Kadri often faced discipline problems, like when he was benched for four games for hitting Jake DeBrusk in the playoffs.

All his penalties, even though they're different, sparks talk about respect for the game's spirit. As Morgan Rielly deals with his first NHL suspension, the Maple Leafs are pondering about what happens next.