"Sway my savior" - NHL fans react as Jeremy Swayman comes in clutch for Boston Bruins in 4-3 shootout thriller

In the Boston Bruins vs. the Dallas Stars showdown, goaltender Jeremy Swayman delivered a clutch performance to secure a 4-3 shootout victory for the Bruins.

Swayman's impressive 43 saves helped fend off the Stars' relentless offensive barrage, as they fired 46 shots on goal compared to the Bruins' 28.

With both teams deadlocked at 3-3 after the conclusion of the third period, the game proceeded to overtime, where neither side scored.

The shootout ultimately decided the outcome. Charlie McAvoy's backhand goal gave the Bruins the lead, followed by a backhand save by Swayman on Sam Steel's attempt, sealing the victory for Boston.

Overall, the Bruins' thrilling shootout triumph, led by Swayman's standout performance, elicited a range of emotions from NHL fans.

As the final buzzer sounded and the Bruins celebrated their hard-fought win, NHL fans lauded Swayman's heroics on X.

"Sway my savior," one fan tweeted.

Another fan was happy with the team's win after a challenging stretch of upcoming away games.

"Great to finish the home games with a win we badly needed a boost before we start this tough series of away games! Brilliant from Marchy to put away that 3rd shootout goal & keep us alive. Then all down to Sway & Chuckie to get us the W!" The fan tweeted.

Despite the euphoria surrounding the victory, some fans also offered constructive criticism.

"Great win! Still need more all-around effort from Pasta and to have Gryz and Forbort ride the bench. It's not been pretty to watch," one fan tweeted.

Charlie McAvoy's ninth-round shootout goal at TD Garden sealed a 4-3 comeback victory for the Boston Bruins against the Dallas Stars. Jeremy Swayman's 43 saves helped the Bruins snap a four-game skid.

Jesper Boqvist and David Pastrnak contributed with a goal and an assist each, while Justin Brazeau scored his first NHL goal. Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell found the net for the Stars, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. David Pastrnak's late equalizer forced overtime, setting the stage for McAvoy's heroics in the shootout.