"Taking a big risk" "That's way too much": NHL fans react as Adin Hill signs 6-year, $37,500,000 extension with Golden Knights

NHL fans reacted to the Vegas Golden Knights’ announcement of extending goalie Adin Hill’s contract. On Friday, the franchise announced that Hill had signed a six-year, $37.5-million deal with them.

Ad

On Friday, TSN sports analyst Darren Dreger shared the news on X.

“The @GoldenKnights and goaltender Adin Hill have reached an agreement on a 6 year extension. $6.25 million AAV,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NHL fans weren't shy in sharing their reactions. They commented on various facets of the deal, from the contract’s value to whether it was a prudent move or not.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans criticized the deal, believing Hill was not worth the amount.

"HOLY OVERPAY," another fan tweeted.

"Crazy that a tandem goalie is getting over 6 million a year..." one user tweeted.

"Lmao, Adin Hill laughing to the bank after signing that one," another tweeted.

However, other fans had a positive opinion about the deal and felt that the Golden Knights had picked up a bargain.

Ad

"solid deal tbh," one fan tweeted.

"That’s a MASSIVE underpay," another tweeted.

"The cap is increasing significantly. This isn't a crazy deal," another tweeted.

Adin Hill has had a solid career as a tandem goalie

Adin Hill, a native of Canada, was selected by the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in the third round of the 2015 NHL entry draft. He made his NHL debut in 2017 and was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2021.

Ad

The Golden Knights acquired Hill in 2022 initially as cover for Logan Thompson. However, the franchise had trouble finding a consistent netminder throughout the season, and Hill took the crease for the Golden Knights' last 16 playoff games. He helped the franchise win the Stanley Cup during his first season there.

Hill has played in 39 games this season with an overall record of 24-11-4 and a goals-against average of 2.53. The Golden Knights have won five of the last six games where Hill was in goal.

He has also had four shutouts so far in the campaign, taking his career total to 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama