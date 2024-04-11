"Taking that OJ news hard I get it" - NHL fans react to reason behind Bowen Byram's absence for Sabres game

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram will miss Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals due to a personal matter.

The Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention and have three games left in the season.

With Buffalo's season almost over, Byram will not be playing on Thursday and fans had some interesting reactions to it.

"Taking that OJ news hard I get it," a fan wrote.

"Taking the OJ news hard poor guy," another added.

The above tweet was about former NFL running back OJ Simpson, who died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

"Personal matter = being sick of Don Granato shit already," a fan added.

"Sickness of the team?," a fan added.

Other fans seem to think Byram is sick of playing in Buffalo, as he was traded from Colorado at the deadline, which is a legit Stanley Cup contender.

"hope everything is alright <33," a fan said.

"hope youre alright Bo, love ya buddy," another fan added.

Bowen Byram's Sabres have another disappointing season

The Buffalo Sabres had a disappointing season and are now eliminated from playoff contention.

But, despite Buffalo having nothing to play for, head coach Don Granato is still expecting his team to give it all against Washington.

“This is a time to show up and compete as hard as we can," Granato said, via the Sabres team site. "We’re still playing hockey games and we still represent the city and the Sabres, so we have to give 110-percent, like always.

"It sucks, honestly. But, you know, this is the position we’re in and I’m not gonna give up. I’m gonna work as hard as I can, and I want the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs and I’m never gonna give up. And I think we’re close.”

The Sabres conclude their season with two road games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.