Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning are 27-19-5 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. They will play the New York Islanders (21-17-12, ninth) in a conference matchup on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The Islanders are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Lightning suffered a 3-1 road defeat on Wednesday in their last outing against the New York Rangers.
Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards
- Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov
- Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel
- Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary
- Alex Barré-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee
Defenseman
- Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh
- Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak
- Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix
Goalies
- Jonas Johansson
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 27
- Games Started (GS): 27
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 75
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.82
- Shots Against (SA): 745
- Saves (SV): 670
- Save Percentage (SV%): .899
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes
New York Islanders projected lineups
Forwards
- Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
- Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
- Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom
- Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck
Defenceman
- Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson
- Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
- Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield
Goalie
- Ilya Sorokin
- Semyon Varlamov
The New York Islanders Starting goalie
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 36
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins: 15
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
- Goals Against (GA): 111
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.14
- Shots Against (SA): 1239
- Saves (SV): 1128
- Save Percentage (SV%): .910
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes
