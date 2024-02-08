Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning are 27-19-5 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. They will play the New York Islanders (21-17-12, ninth) in a conference matchup on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lightning suffered a 3-1 road defeat on Wednesday in their last outing against the New York Rangers.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards

Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel

Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary

Alex Barré-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee

Defenseman

Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix

Goalies

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning- Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 27

Games Started (GS): 27

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 75

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.82

Shots Against (SA): 745

Saves (SV): 670

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes

New York Islanders projected lineups

New York Islanders

Forwards

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck

Defenceman

Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield

Goalie

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

The New York Islanders Starting goalie

New York Islanders- Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 15

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 9

Goals Against (GA): 111

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.14

Shots Against (SA): 1239

Saves (SV): 1128

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes