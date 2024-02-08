  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 08, 2024 15:10 GMT
New York Islanders v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Seven
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 8th February 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning are 27-19-5 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. They will play the New York Islanders (21-17-12, ninth) in a conference matchup on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lightning suffered a 3-1 road defeat on Wednesday in their last outing against the New York Rangers.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Arizona Coyotes v Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards

  • Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov
  • Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel
  • Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary
  • Alex Barré-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee

Defenseman

  • Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh
  • Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak
  • Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix

Goalies

  • Jonas Johansson
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning- Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning- Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 27
  • Games Started (GS): 27
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 75
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.82
  • Shots Against (SA): 745
  • Saves (SV): 670
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .899
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes

New York Islanders projected lineups

New York Islanders
New York Islanders

Forwards

  • Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
  • Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
  • Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom
  • Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck

Defenceman

  • Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson
  • Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
  • Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield

Goalie

  • Ilya Sorokin
  • Semyon Varlamov

The New York Islanders Starting goalie

New York Islanders- Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders- Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 36
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 9
  • Goals Against (GA): 111
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.14
  • Shots Against (SA): 1239
  • Saves (SV): 1128
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...