  • Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 07, 2024 14:42 GMT
The New York Rangers (31-16-3) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5) at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. EST on TNT and Max.

The game will feature star skaters Artemi Panarin (31 goals, 36 assists) and Nikita Kucherov (32 goals, 53 assists).

The Rangers are coming off of a recent 2-1 home victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Meanwhile, the Lightning secured a 6-3 home win against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 27.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards

  • Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov
  • Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel
  • Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary
  • Alex Barre-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee

Defenseman

  • Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh
  • Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak
  • Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix

Goalies

  • Andrei Vasilevskiy
  • Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy New York Rangers
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning.

  • Games Played = 26
  • Games Started = 26
  • Wins = 16
  • Losses = 10
  • Overtime Losses = 0
  • Goals Against = 73
  • Goals Against per Game = 2.85
  • Shots Against = 722
  • Saves = 649
  • Save Percentage = .899
  • Shutouts = 1
  • Time on Ice per Game = 59:01

New York Rangers' projected lineups

New York Rangers

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Tyler Pitlick

Defenceman

  • Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson-Braden Schneider

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Rangers- Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.

  • Games Played = 32
  • Games Started = 32
  • Wins = 19
  • Losses = 12
  • Overtime Losses = 1
  • Goals Against = 90
  • Goals Against per Game = 2.86
  • Shots Against = 889
  • Saves = 799
  • Save Percentage =.899
  • Shutouts = 0
  • Time on Ice per Game = 58:58

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
