Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The New York Rangers (31-16-3) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5) at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. EST on TNT and Max.

The game will feature star skaters Artemi Panarin (31 goals, 36 assists) and Nikita Kucherov (32 goals, 53 assists).

The Rangers are coming off of a recent 2-1 home victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Meanwhile, the Lightning secured a 6-3 home win against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 27.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards

Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel

Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee

Defenseman

Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy New York Rangers

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning.

Games Played = 26

Games Started = 26

Wins = 16

Losses = 10

Overtime Losses = 0

Goals Against = 73

Goals Against per Game = 2.85

Shots Against = 722

Saves = 649

Save Percentage = .899

Shutouts = 1

Time on Ice per Game = 59:01

New York Rangers' projected lineups

New York Rangers





Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Tyler Pitlick

Defenceman

Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson-Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Rangers- Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.

Games Played = 32

Games Started = 32

Wins = 19

Losses = 12

Overtime Losses = 1

Goals Against = 90

Goals Against per Game = 2.86

Shots Against = 889

Saves = 799

Save Percentage =.899

Shutouts = 0

Time on Ice per Game = 58:58