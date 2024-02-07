Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The New York Rangers (31-16-3) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5) at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. EST on TNT and Max.
The game will feature star skaters Artemi Panarin (31 goals, 36 assists) and Nikita Kucherov (32 goals, 53 assists).
The Rangers are coming off of a recent 2-1 home victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Meanwhile, the Lightning secured a 6-3 home win against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 27.
Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups
Forwards
- Nick Paul- Brayden Point- Nikita Kucherov
- Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli- Brandon Hagel
- Michael Eyssimont- Tyler Motte- Conor Sheary
- Alex Barre-Boulet- Luke Glendening- Mitchell Chaffee
Defenseman
- Victor Hedman- Darren Raddysh
- Mikhail Sergachev- Erik Cernak
- Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg- Nick Perbix
Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Jonas Johansson
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning.
- Games Played = 26
- Games Started = 26
- Wins = 16
- Losses = 10
- Overtime Losses = 0
- Goals Against = 73
- Goals Against per Game = 2.85
- Shots Against = 722
- Saves = 649
- Save Percentage = .899
- Shutouts = 1
- Time on Ice per Game = 59:01
New York Rangers' projected lineups
New York Rangers
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Tyler Pitlick
Defenceman
- Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson-Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.
- Games Played = 32
- Games Started = 32
- Wins = 19
- Losses = 12
- Overtime Losses = 1
- Goals Against = 90
- Goals Against per Game = 2.86
- Shots Against = 889
- Saves = 799
- Save Percentage =.899
- Shutouts = 0
- Time on Ice per Game = 58:58
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
