Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. It can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.
The Tampa Bay Lightning has a 32-23-5 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning have won two of their previous five matchups.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 30-22-7, falling 7-6 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their most recent outing. The Flyers have won one game out of their last five.
Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups
Forwards
- Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
- Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
- Michael Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
- Maxwell Crozier - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte
Defensemen
- Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
- Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak
- Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson
Injuries
- Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
- Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
- Erik Cernak (illness)
- Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 98
- Goals Per Game: 2.95
- Shots Against: 956
- Save Percentage: .897
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 37 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster
- Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
- Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
- Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell
Defensemen
- Cam York - Travis Sanheim
- Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
- Marc Staal - Egor Zamula
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen
Injuries
- Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
- Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
- Travis Konecny (upper body)
- Ryan Ellis (lower body)
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 32
- Wins: 16
- Losses: 11
- Draws: 4
- Goals Conceded: 78
- Goals Per Game: 2.56
- Shots Against: 783
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 02 seconds