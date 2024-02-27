Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. It can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has a 32-23-5 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning have won two of their previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 30-22-7, falling 7-6 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their most recent outing. The Flyers have won one game out of their last five.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Michael Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Maxwell Crozier - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot (lower body)

Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Erik Cernak (illness)

Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 34

Wins: 20

Losses: 14

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 98

Goals Per Game: 2.95

Shots Against: 956

Save Percentage: .897

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 37 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers' projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell

Defensemen

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Marc Staal - Egor Zamula

Goalies

Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen

Injuries

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Travis Konecny (upper body)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 32

Wins: 16

Losses: 11

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 78

Goals Per Game: 2.56

Shots Against: 783

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 02 seconds