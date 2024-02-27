  • home icon
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 27, 2024 14:18 GMT
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. It can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has a 32-23-5 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning have won two of their previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 30-22-7, falling 7-6 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their most recent outing. The Flyers have won one game out of their last five.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
  • Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
  • Michael Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
  • Maxwell Crozier - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

  • Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
  • Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak
  • Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goalies

  • Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson

Injuries

  • Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
  • Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
  • Erik Cernak (illness)
  • Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 34
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 98
  • Goals Per Game: 2.95
  • Shots Against: 956
  • Save Percentage: .897
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 37 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster
  • Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
  • Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
  • Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell

Defensemen

  • Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  • Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
  • Marc Staal - Egor Zamula

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson - Cal Petersen

Injuries

  • Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
  • Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
  • Travis Konecny (upper body)
  • Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 32
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 4
  • Goals Conceded: 78
  • Goals Per Game: 2.56
  • Shots Against: 783
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 02 seconds

