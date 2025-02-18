Team USA injury update: Insider shares latest on Tkachuk brothers, Charlie McAvoy availability for 4 Nations

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. The Boston Bruins confirmed he suffered an upper-body injury and was hospitalized for evaluation. He did not play against Sweden on Monday and has been ruled out.

Ad

NHL insider Emily Kaplan reported that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes will replace McAvoy. Hughes had withdrawn from the tournament due to injury but will now return.

"While Charlie McAvoy has been ruled out for Four Nations Final, some good news for Team USA on injury front: I’ve been re-assured both Tkachuk brothers intend on playing Thursday vs Canada. Believe Team USA is talking to league on if they can get injury replacement for McAvoy." Kaplan wrote in her tweet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is good news for the USA regarding the Tkachuk brothers. Kaplan reported that Matthew and Brady Tkachuk plan to play in Thursday’s final. As a precaution, Matthew missed Monday’s game, while Brady suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.

USA coach Mike Sullivan did not rule out adding another player. Canada previously replaced injured defensemen Cale Makar and Shea Theodore.

USA defeated Canada 3-1 earlier in the tournament. Now, they face each other again in the championship at TD Garden on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

Team USA players talk about the 4 Nations Face-Off Final Set for Thursday

Team USA U.S. center Jack Eichel compared the championship game to a Game 7. Speaking to the media about the game, Eichel said, via NHL.com,

“It’s for everything. You’re going to see desperate hockey. You’re going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It’ll be great.”

Ad

Eichel, who won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, added,

“It means the world. You’re representing your country. This is huge. It’s the biggest game I’ve played in in quite some time, maybe ever.”

Dylan Larkin expects a tough battle.

“They’re a heck of a hockey team, and it was such a great game Saturday," Larkin said, per NHL.com. "We’re going to have to match that compete level and be ready for those guys. They’re going to be extremely hungry, and they don’t want to lose two to us.”

Ad

USA coach Mike Sullivan also expects another close game.

“I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again. Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup."

It will be interesting to see if Team USA dominates Canada again, as in Saturday's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles