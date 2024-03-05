"Tell Mika to get out of NY": Mika Zibanejad faces Rangers fans ire as his point-less streak extends to 5 games after Florida loss

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad extended his point-less streak to five games on Monday, much to the dismay of fans, in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Zibanejad's struggles have continued since his last point against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 23, with consecutive games against the Flyers, Blue Jackets (twice), Maple Leafs, and most recently, the Florida Panthers failing to yield any offensive output.

The Rangers' defeat to the Panthers marked their second consecutive loss, following an end to their previous win streak against the Blue Jackets. The team's inability to secure victories has intensified the scrutiny surrounding Zibanejad.

With the weight of an eight-year, $68 million contract on his shoulders, Mika Zibanejad is aware of heightened expectations. However, as the losses mount and the frustration among fans reaches a boiling point, the criticism directed toward him has become increasingly vocal and impassioned.

In the aftermath of the Rangers' defeat to Florida, fans vented their frustration and expressed their disappointment with Mika Zibanejad's prolonged point-less streak. One fan even suggested:

"Tell Mika to get out of NY. We don't want him here anymore."

Another lamented the team's lackluster performance:

"I’m sorry…but that 3rd period was atrocious. Difficult to watch the struggle to pass, skate and shoot (without it getting blocked) on your home ice..against a team that you’ll need to go thru. Disappointing. #NYR"

One fan highlighted the Rangers' recent struggles:

"Three losses out of the last four. Not good. Florida controlled the neutral zone, kept the Rangers out and won the battles on the boards. Shesterkin needs to make that save. First line ineffective again. Playoffs will be short at this rate."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

How Mika Zibanejad and Co. lost to Florida

The Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 4-2, with Ryan Lomberg's go-ahead goal early in the third period. Sam Reinhart's two goals led the charge, with Anton Lundell also finding the net.

Sergei Bobrovsky's solid goaltending contributed to the win, extending Florida's streak to five victories in six games. Despite Will Cuylle and Chris Kreider scoring for the Rangers, Florida's relentless performance proved decisive.

Reinhart praised the team for their adherence to the game plan:

“We stuck to our game plan. I thought we were better on the puck all night. We got the job done."

Rangers host St. Louis Blues next on Saturday night.