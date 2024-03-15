"Terrible if true": Fans react to Corey Perry's reported settlement with Chicago Blackhawks, NHL and NHLPA after contract termination in November

The Chicago Blackhawks have apparently been given a small cap adjustment following the Corey Perry saga earlier this season.

The termination of Perry's contract by the Blackhawks in late November was controversial. The team cited violations of standard player contract terms and team policies designed to foster professional and safe work environments.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravelli, a settlement has been reached among the Blackhawks, Corey Perry, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association after Perry's camp had alleged an improper contract termination.

However, details surrounding the termination were kept under wraps.

Fans have reacted to the news on X. Here are some of those reactions:

Terrible if true. Perry acknowledged he did something wrong and publicly apologized for his actions .of course doesn't tell us what happened. If the Payers Association is supporting player then tell us all the facts or it is simply they support bad behavior because...why?

Of course some Ottawa Senators fans chimed in with jokes about how somehow they would be penalized.

It appears that some fans are still skeptical of the Blackhawks organization as a whole, especially with the lack of details of the transaction.

Finally, Oilers fans also seem skeptical, posing that they will be somehow penalized as well.

How Corey Perry is moving on from the Blackhawks since the incident in the NHL?

Those details still have yet to be released, as it's not entirely clear what the specific infraction was that Perry committed. Perry issued an apology for his actions and disclosed that he had sought help for alcohol abuse.

The resolution reached among the parties involved bypassed a formal grievance process, opting instead for a financial settlement.

This move ends the Corey Perrry saga, meaning that Perry, who is currently playing for the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL, and the NHL Players' Association can move on from the controversial incident.

Despite the abrupt end to his tenure with the Blackhawks, Perry wasted no time in seeking redemption. Following his meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in January, Perry swiftly returned to the ice, signing with the Edmonton Oilers for the remainder of the season.

Perry looks to be a key cog in the Oilers' upcoming playoff run and ended up becoming a key clubhouse leader for the OIlers after the firing of former coach Jay Woodcroft.

Corey Perry has found a place in the gritty Edmonton Oilers lineup alongside Sam Carrick and Mattias Janmark on the Oilers' fourth line.