"Thank you Mark Stone for being conveniently injured": Fans react to Noah Hanifin's trade to Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames ahead of the Mar. 8 trade deadline, prompting reactions aplenty from NHL fans.

Sportsnet's Eliotte Friedman first broke the news about the Golden Knights entering the race to sign the Flames defenseman.

The insider also said that there will be no extension for Noah Hanifin as an immediate part of the trade.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet initially said that the delay in this trade is due to ongoing negotiations with a third team to aid in salary retention.

However, according to TSN insider Darren Dreger, Vegas acquired Noah Hanifin from the Flames in exchange for a first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov and a conditional third-round pick.

The insider reported that the third-round pick could upgrade to a second-round pick if the Golden Knights win a playoff round. Notably, the Philadelphia Flyers are reported to be the third team involved in the trade.

The Calgary Flames later confirmed the Noah Hanifin trade on X:

Here's how fans on X reacted to the trade, with one tweeting:

"Thank you Mark Stone for being conveniently injured?"

Another chimed in:

"Mark Stone going on vacation from March to mid April every year is really helpful to them."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Noah Hanifin, 27, was drafted No. 5 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL draft.

After playing for three seasons and 239 games, the Hurricanes dealt him alongside Elias Lindholm to the Calgary Flames in the 2018-19 season.

Hanifin spent six seasons with the Flames. This season, the 27-year-old defenseman has 35 points, through 11 goals and 24 assists, in 61 games.

The defenseman will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and was rumored to prefer joining the Stanley Cup contenders.

He'a set to face his former team when the Golden Knights travel to Scotiabank Saddledome Arena to face the Flames on Mar. 14.

Vegas Golden Knights bolster roster with Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha

The addition of Hanifin to the Golden Knights roster is another solid move, as the reigning Stanley Cup champions look to win back-to-back titles.

On Tuesday, the Knights acquired power forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. These moves were made following the injury to captain Mark Stone, who was placed on injured reserve until the end of the regular season.

The Golden Knights benefited from Stone's placement on IR, as it freed up $9.5 million in cap space, allowing the reigning Cup winners to make moves.