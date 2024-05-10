In Gam͏e ͏2 of ͏the Western Conference Second Round, the Dallas Stars managed to hold ͏off a late s͏urge from the Colorado Avalanche͏, securing a 5͏-3 vic͏tory at the American Airl͏ines Center. Roope Hintz emerged as the st͏andout p͏layer of ͏the night, tal͏lying a go͏al and three assists.

The ͏series now stands at a t͏ense 1-͏1 tie, setting the st͏age for͏ ͏a pivotal Game 3 ͏in Colorado on Satur͏day at͏ 10 p.m͏. ET.

Miro Heiskan͏en scored crucial goal͏s, while goaltender Ja͏ke Oettinger made 28 saves to ͏solidify Dallas's defense. The Dallas Stars, ho͏ld the c͏oveted No. 1͏ seed in the Central Division.

As the Dallas Stars managed to hold off the Colorado Avalanche's comeback, fans erupted with a mix of relief on social media platforms. X/Twitter timelines were flooded with reactions, as one fan commented.

"Thanks for the heart attack boys!!"

Another also exhaled a sigh of relief after the win:

"Way to go Stars! Worried us there for a bit!"

With the Dallas Stars clinching Game 2, many fans erupted in joy:

"I can’t even be too happy bcz they almost blew it again but a win is a win" one fan said.

"Great job Stars! Great play by Hintz on the Empty net goal" another commented.

"That’s how you need to play! Go Stars Go!" one fan chimed in.

"Good job boys. Let’s go to Denver!Dallas!!Stars!!!!" one fan reacted.

Some injected humor into the celebration:

"Sending you my medical bills, FYI." one fan said.

"Im sending yall my medical bills stat. <3" another commented.

However, the Colorado Avalanche, seeded No. 2 in the Central Division, refused to go down without a fight. Valeri Nichushkin, Brandon Duhaime, and Joel Kiviranta each found the back of the net. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars secures victory in an intense game against Colorado Avalanche

At 14:46 of the first period, Miro Heiskanen scored with a power-play goal, slamming home a one-timer from a perfect cross-crease pass by Roope Hintz, giving Dallas a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Stars continued their offensive onslaught. At 1:57, Hintz doubled Dallas's lead to 2-0, receiving a precise pass from Nils Lundkvist on the rush and unleashing a blistering snap shot from below the right circle.

Heiskanen struck again at 15:54, capitalizing on another power-play opportunity. His shot from the top of the left circle deflected off Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano's stick and extended the Stars' lead to 3-0.

Tyler Seguin widened the gap further at 18:06, seizing a short-handed opportunity to make it 4-0. He collected a rebound in the slot and rifled a snap shot past Georgiev with precision and poise.

Despite Dallas's dominance, Colorado fought back in the third period. Joel Kiviranta cut the lead to 4-1 at 4:06, stuffing in a rebound at the right post. Then, at 8:00, Mason Appleton capitalized on a centering pass from Cogliano, beating Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger with a swift snap shot from the high slot, bringing the score to 4-2.

Nico Sturm made it 4-3 at 16:16 when a shot from Artturi Lehkonen deflected off his leg and into the net. Esa Lindell sealed the victory for the Dallas Stars with an empty-net goal at 19:39, securing the 5-3 win.