"That call is so frickin' bad" - NHL fans left shocked by referees roughing call on Elias Lindholm

In a recent game between the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild, a controversial roughing penalty was called on Canucks forward Elias Lindholm.

In the first period, Elias Lindholm was seen softly tapping Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek after the whistle. However, Lindholm was assessed a roughing minor by the referees, forcing the Canucks to play a 5-on-3 penalty kill for a minute and a half.

Fans have taken to social media to express their opinion on the call, considering it an incredibly soft tap given the context of a physical hockey game.

"That call is so frickin' bad," one fan said.

Elias Lindholm scored 13 goals and assisted in 25, resulting in 38 points in 57 games this season.

The Wild secured a 10-7 victory over the Canucks.

Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes on 10-7 victory

John Hynes shared his thoughts on the Wild’s win over the Canucks with the Athletic.

“You have to sit through all the hoopla about (today) and get to the guts of the game,” coach John Hynes said.

“My initial reaction after the game, being in it, we did a lot of good things and we’ve got to build on this, build on the style, build on the mentality, the speed with which we played with, the competitiveness we played with. That’s going to give you a chance to continue moving forward."

Hynes also talks about his game mindset:

“You have to sift through the emotions in the game, but if we came in here and we lost the game 5-2, I’d have the same response to you.”

John points out the performance by the Wild:

“Those guys are playing at a really high level, and that’s what you need this time of year. When you look around the league, your players that play the top minutes and most important minutes, when those guys drive the team — not just in point production but the process to get the points."

The Minnesota Wild will next play against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.