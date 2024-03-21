NHL fans react to Blackhawks' Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski's intense battle drill

The Chicago Blackhawks are already eliminated from playoff contention, but that isn't stopping them from practicing hard.

Chicago is currently in 31st place, out of 32 teams in the NHL as the Blackhawks are in their rebuild. But, the team did add some veteran leadership this summer by signing Nick Foligno.

In practice, Foligno was seen working hard with rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski.

Expand Tweet

Watching the two working hard, many Blackhawks fans shared their excitement on X.

"I love the board taps after and the fist dump from Foligno. Tremendous leader and person," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"that's what we like to see. teachable moment last night..." another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the drill, Foligno also praised Korchinski at a media scrum:

"That's just part of learning your strength as a kid. He's playing against men. Maybe you're not sure if you can size up with them. Then you realize you have it in you to battle and compete ... That's not just Kevin; that's every young kid that has a little more to give."

"Sometimes you defer like, 'Oh, they're older and I'm not going to get there.' But you've got to show you can push back."

Nick Foligno gets extension from Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno has been rewarded a contract extension by Chicago Blackhawks.

Foligno inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the franchise this summer. In January, he signed a two-year, $9,000,000 extension with Chicago. GM Kyle Davidson credited his leadership in the locker room.

"The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said, via ESPN.

"Hardworking on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward."

Foligno has recorded 34 points in 62 games in his first year with the Blackhawks.