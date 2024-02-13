"That's literally all this 'hockey player' can do" - NHL fans lay into Ryan Reaves for his 'Make Hockey violent again' comment

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves' strong words in defense of teammate Morgan Rielly have ignited a passionate response from NHL fans on X.

The controversy stems from Reaves' comment regarding Rielly's reaction to Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig's empty-net slapshot in the Sens' 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday.

"Make hockey violent again," Reaves said.

Expand Tweet

TSN, a prominent sports network, shared the statement on X, sparking a flurry of reactions from hockey enthusiasts.

One fan took a humorous approach, stating:

"Lmao because that's literally all this 'hockey player' can do."

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed skepticism about the relevance of Reaves' opinion:

"Why would TSN post this garbage. RR doesn’t even play. What he says is irrelevant."

Expand Tweet

A contrasting viewpoint emerged with a fan criticizing the notion of making hockey more violent:

"Ridiculous comment… the fans want to see the talent, not the cheap shots. Hey, if you want to fight, go for it, but nobody wants to see sticks used as weapons."

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested that Reaves should focus on actions rather than words:

"Every clip of this guy is in the locker room; maybe he should stop talking and actually do something."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves calls for tough response after Morgan Rielly incident

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing the potential loss of top defenseman Morgan Rielly for multiple games following a cross-check incident against Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Rielly received an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, making him eligible for a suspension of six or more games. Teammate Ryan Reaves, known for his familiarity with the league’s disciplinary process, expressed his opinion on the situation.

"There’s gotta be a message sent," Reaves said. "Guy takes a clapper into our net, you want to go play patty cake with him? I don’t think a push is a message. I thought it was appropriate.

"These young kids these days are playing a different brand of hockey than I’m used to. It’s unfortunate that a young kid can get away with something like that and one of our best players is going to get suspended for it."

Reaves criticized that Rielly was called in for a hearing, suggesting that a fine or a one-game suspension would be more fitting.

Ryan Reaves voiced a desire to:

"Make hockey violent again, a tattoo I should get."

Ryan Reaves, a 37-year-old winger with a history of run-ins with Player Safety, emphasized the need for a stronger response to unsportsmanlike actions.

In the past, he claimed that his presence would deter opponents from celebrating goals against the Maple Leafs.