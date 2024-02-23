"That’s a ridiculous statement" - NHL fans blame Devils HC Lindy Ruff for saying media is putting "excess pressure" on Devils' power-play unit

New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff sparked controversy after the team's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

In the post-game interview, Ruff said the media was putting "excess pressure" on the team’s powerplay.

Expand Tweet

Lindy Ruff's comments immediately drew backlash from Devils fans on social media. One fan tweeted:

"That's a ridiculous statement."

Expand Tweet

The Devils missed out on a chance to score during a five-minute power play. Despite taking five shots and creating some chances, they couldn't score.

The team has been having difficulties with its power play for the half of the season. From Dec. 5 onwards, it has only managed to convert 10 out of 96 power play opportunities.

"We have to score on so many opportunities on the power play," Devils' captain Nico Hischier said. "We weren't sharp enough. The power play was better but we couldn't find the back of the net. We'll work on it. We'll flush it and move on."

Scoring a few goals during their power plays over a couple of months could have made a difference in earning extra points for the Devils, potentially impacting their playoff chances.

Many fans argued Lindy Ruff was deflecting blame rather than taking accountability as head coach.

Here are some fan reactions to Ruff’s statement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Devils currently sit fifth in the hotly-contested Metropolitan Division with a 28-24-4 record.

Luke and Jack Hughes’ take on the 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers

Luke Hughes told the reason for the loss against the Rangers, saying:

"Rivalry game. They were very physical. We weren't good enough. That's kind of it. We have to limit the mistakes. That's basically it."

Jack Hughes, while talking with ESPN, pointed out his performance:

"I'm obviously not playing my best, but I got to find a way to get to that point and help us make a push,"

He also talked about the importance of a mind shift:

“We have to digest tonight and then wrap our heads around changing our attitude and really believing in ourselves. Not just talking and saying that, but actually doing that.”

The Devils next face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Prudential Center.