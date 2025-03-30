"The night he's had...": NHL fans react as Macklin Celebrini's car gets hit by NY Rangers team bus following blowout loss 

Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks were crushed 6-1 at home on Saturday night by the New York Rangers. After two consecutive wins over Boston and Toronto, the Sharks were unable to extend their winning streak to three against a desperate Rangers team fighting for their playoff lives.

Celebrini had a tough night, going pointless and having a -4 rating in 19:01 minutes of ice-time in the loss. Unfortunately, things weren't any better for the rookie sensation off the ice after the game.

Video surfaced of Macklin Celebrini calling for help after appearing to have his parked car hit by the New York Rangers team bus. It added further insult to injury after the disappointing result on the ice.

Fans have reacted to the strange postgame situation on X (formerly Twitter).

"The night he's had...," one fan wrote.

"After that game I'd crash out," wrote another fan.

"Oh my god. Poor guy:(," added another fan.

More fans reacted to the video shared on X.

"This is wild," wrote one fan on X.

"After THAT game that would actually be my final straw oh my god," another fan wrote.

"I would just die right then and there," one last fan added.

Thankfully, everyone involved appeared to be ok, though fans feel for Celebrini having to deal with such a situation after a difficult loss.

Macklin Celebrini is no longer the favorite to win the Calder Trophy

Despite a tremendous rookie season thus far, Macklin Celebrini currently has the second-shortest odds to win the Calder Trophy.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (-150) is the odds-on favorite, while Celebrini at +175, and Matvei Michkov at +900 round out the top three. While Hutson has taken over as the favorite for now, Celebrini remains very close and could reclaim the top spot with a strong final 10 games.

The 18-year-old has amassed 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) through 60 games in his rookie campaign. While the Sharks (20-43-9) have struggled to win games in 2024-25, Macklin Celebrini has fans extremely excited for what the future holds.

Celebrini will look to continue to make his case for the Calder when the Sharks visit the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena.

