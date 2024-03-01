"The shade to Sweeney and the organization is elite": Fans react to Bruce Cassidy's dig at former team Boston Bruins 

As the Vegas Golden Knights gear up for their showdown against the Boston Bruins, coach Bruce Cassidy couldn't resist throwing a little shade at his former employers.

In a not-so-subtle jab, Cassidy remarked:

"It's nice to come back with a big, nice shiny ring on your finger too — always a good visit with that."

Fans reacted, with one tweeting:

"The shade to Sweeney and the organization is elite. Honestly not even mad"

Bruce Cassidy reflects on stint as coach of the Boston Bruins

Bruce Cassidy's return to Boston carries a mix of nostalgia and lingering bitterness.

Having spent 14 seasons with the Bruins, including a successful six-year tenure as coach culminating with a trip to the Stanley Cup final in 2019, Cassidy's ties to the city run deep.

Growing up in Ottawa as a dedicated Bruins fan only added to the emotional resonance of his return. However, despite the sting of his departure from Boston, Cassidy finds solace in the tangible symbol of his success: his championship ring.

With that gleaming reminder adorning his finger, Bruce Cassidy faces his return to TD Garden with a sense of confidence and satisfaction.

“I think last year there was the unknown, didn’t know what would happen — you come back in here, you get let go,” Cassidy said on Thursday of his expectations whenever he returns to Causeway Street.

“You don’t know if you’re gonna get booed out of the building or (get) a nice hand.

Reflecting on his past visits to "Causeway Street", Bruce Cassidy acknowledged the uncertainty that accompanied his return last year.

Unsure of the reception he would receive, Cassidy navigated the emotional terrain with trepidation. However, armed with his newfound success in Vegas, Cassidy approaches the homecoming with a sense of assurance, knowing that his achievements speak volumes.

“Well, I wanted to win one here, trust me — more than anybody,” Cassidy said of hoisting the Cup with Boston.

“Didn’t work out. So that’s our ultimate goal. I think every coach wants to win. So, it’s just a nice feeling to be able to get it accomplished. It didn’t happen here, but it happened (in Vegas). … So again, very proud of that.”

While Bruce Cassidy's departure from Boston may have left a bitter taste, his tenure with the Golden Knights has been nothing short of impressive. Under his guidance, the Knights rebounded from a disappointing season to clinch a playoff berth with the most points in the Western Conference.