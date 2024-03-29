"The two streaks that may never die" - NHL fans react to Hurricanes' dig at Pete Davidson's dating history

NHL fans were in for a surprise when the Carolina Hurricanes took a playful jab at comedian Pete Davidson's dating history. In a recent post on social media, the official account of the Carolina Hurricanes shared a list of celebrities Davidson has dated since the last time the team missed the playoffs, accompanied by the caption,

"It's been a while."

The list included notable names such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

The post quickly caught the attention of NHL fans, sparking a range of reactions across X.

One fan humorously commented,

"The two streaks that may never die"

However, not all fans were familiar with the celebrities mentioned in the post. One fan expressed confusion, stating,

"Ummm, am I supposed to know who these people are? They're not hockey players, so they are irrelevant."

Yet, the majority of fans embraced the Hurricanes' cheeky humor. Another fan chimed in, applauding the team's wit by saying,

"Canes got that Big D energy (defense, you knew I meant defense, right Admin?!)."

Amidst the jest, one fan couldn't resist making a suggestion of their own, quipping,

"He should date Seth Jarvis."

Carolina Hurricanes seal 4-0 win over Red Wings

The Carolina Hurricanes secured another playoff berth with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings, although coach Rod Brind’Amour noted it was somewhat overlooked amidst their strong season. Brind’Amour emphasized the significance, stating,

“You forget how hard that is to accomplish.”

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis led the scoring, each contributing a goal and two assists in a dominant second period where the Hurricanes netted four goals in just 12 minutes. Jarvis highlighted their consistency, saying,

“We’ve done a good job cementing ourselves as a top team in this league.”

This marks Carolina's sixth consecutive playoff appearance, a franchise milestone Brind’Amour acknowledged, noting it was a goal set at the beginning of the season.

Goalie Frederik Andersen stood out with his second shutout in five games since returning from injury.

Despite a solid performance from former Hurricane James Reimer, who made 29 saves, the Red Wings struggled offensively, going winless on their current road trip. Defenseman Ben Chiarot praised Carolina’s abilities, stating,

“They’re a team contending for a Stanley Cup right now.”

Aho's goal marked his 32nd of the season, assisted by Jake Guentzel. Jarvis showcased his speed and skill, scoring his eighth goal in nine games.

Martin Necas and Brady Skjei also contributed goals, with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Aho providing assists. Detroit played shorthanded due to illnesses, missing key players Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik.