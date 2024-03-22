"These guys are a bunch of f**king bullies": Paul Bissonnette on the physicality of the Florida Panthers and what makes their games a must-watch

On Bodog's Clearing the Crease Podcast, Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the Florida Panthers alongside Andrew Raycroft.

Bissonnette highlighted the evolving dynamics of physical play in the NHL, particularly focusing on the Panthers' style of play. He suggested that the Panthers' current physicality might not have been as acceptable in previous years but has become more permissible in today's NHL:

"We talked about this pendulum, the teams like Florida, like Florida, I feel like from a team standpoint, might not have been able to get away with what they're getting away with four years ago, or maybe post lockout where these guys are a bunch of f**king bullies.

"Now they can just have headlock guys and rib shots here, scrum it up here."

Bissonnette expressed a sense of excitement about watching the Panthers play, emphasizing their captivating style:

"But once again, every single game I've watched of the Florida Panthers, I never want to turn the channel. When I watch Buffalo, New Jersey. Thank you with all of that, yeah."

His words show why the Panthe­rs' games stand out. Teams like Buffalo and Ne­w Jersey don't provide the­ same appeal. The Panthe­rs' mix of tough play and talent creates an e­ntertaining show, so fans don't want to miss their matchups.

Despite Paul Bissonnette's analysis, Panthers fall to Predators in 3-0 shutout

The Nashville Predators continued their impressive point streak, blanking the Florida Panthers 3-0. Kevin Lankinen stood tall in the Predators' net, making 33 saves to secure the shutout.

Gustav Nyquist opened the scoring for Nashville at 17:47 of the first period, driving home a goal from the crease's edge past Sergei Bobrovsky. Filip Forsberg extended the Predators' lead on the power play at 7:32 of the second period, deflecting a point shot from Tyson Barrie into the net.

In the third period, Nashville solidified their lead at 14:19 when Nyquist's shot ricocheted off Forsberg's skates, deflecting off Florida center Sam Bennett and into the net to make it 3-0.

The Predators' victory marked their fourth consecutive win and extended their point streak to an impressive 16 games, having posted a remarkable 14-0-2 record.

However, the Panthers suffered their­ third consecutive lost and se­venth shutout in this campaign. Bobrovsky confronte­d a flurry of shots, the netminder making 34 stops, ye­t he was unable to prevent anothe­r loss during their ongoing slump.