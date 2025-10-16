"They know the rules" - NHL commissioner Gary Bettman makes his thoughts clear on teams signing players linked to Hockey Canada scandal

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared his view on teams signing players linked to the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal. The players were found not guilty in July, and subsequently, the NHL allowed them to return to the league after completing a suspension period of nearly two years.

The NHL had allowed them to sign after October 14 and return to play starting December 1. Now, there is speculation of fan backlash in markets where teams show interest in the five previously accused players of sexual assault.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bettman said each NHL team must decide for itself if it wants to sign those players.

"Each team is going to have to make its own decision," Bettman said, via The Athletic. "They know the rules. And it’s up to them to decide whether or not, subject to those rules, they want to move forward."

In July, reporters Chris Johnston and Michael Russo discussed that being found not guilty in the Hockey Canada case does not guarantee an NHL return. They said each player’s case will be judged by individual teams, which is indeed the case now.

"Being exonerated would not be enough on its own to clear a path for those players to return to the league, certainly not immediately, and perhaps not ever," Johnston and Russo wrote in late July for The Athletic. "Ultimately, it’s still possible the decision will be made by individual teams."

So, any team signing or showing interest in the five former Hockey Canada players will have to weigh the risk of backlash.

Former Hockey Canada player Carter Hart joins Golden Knights

On Thursday, Goaltender Carter Hart joined the Vegas Golden Knights after being reinstated by the League. Hart is on a paid tryout by Vegas, expected to become a contract later. Vegas said it supports the league’s review process and its decision.

"The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision," Golden Knights wrote, via NHL.com, "We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."

Hart is expected to begin training with Vegas before playing games in December.

The Vegas Golden Knights already have goalies Adin Hill and Akira Schmid. Hill started 50 games last season but left Tuesday’s game against Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury.

Schmid will start Thursday's home game against Boston Bruins, and Hill is feeling good enough to serve as backup. So, former Hockey Canada goalie Hart could be another option in goal later this season.

