"They sound threatened by Taylor lol" - NHL fans left divided over Foligno brothers' recent dig at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

In a recent NHL on TNT broadcast, host Paul Bissonnette engaged in banter with the Foligno brothers, Marcus and Nick, over Travis Kelce and his brother's podcast. The conversation took an unexpected turn when the topic shifted to Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce.

During the exchange, Paul Bissonnette, affectionately known as "Bizz," suggested that the Foligno brothers should start their own podcast inspired by the Kelce brothers. Marcus Foligno responded by mentioning that Nick had brought up the idea before, but they ultimately dismissed it.

However, Nick Foligno's remarks stirred up reactions from NHL fans. When comparing themselves to the Kelce brothers, who are known for their podcast and Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, Nick said:

"I don't think we're as interesting. None of us date Taylor Swift and our wives are hotter but."

The comment immediately caught the attention of fans, with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism. One fan found the brothers' remark odd:

"This is so weird they sound threatened by Taylor lol"

Another expressed disappointment:

"If y’all think men are supposed to think, much less publicly declare, that any woman is hotter than their wives, then I feel so very sad for you."

However, some fans supported the Foligno brothers:

"That's so true lmao hockey wives >."

Travis Kelce jokes about Super Bowl expenses on "New Heights" podcast

Travis Kelce is the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and has a reported net worth of $30 million. He humorously addressed the financial strain of hosting family and friends for the 2024 Super Bowl.

In an episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce revealed:

"I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come"

He jokingly acknowledged the hefty expenses, stating:

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

The high costs associated with the Super Bowl, especially VIP suites, have become a widespread concern for players' families. Lisa McCaffrey, mother of San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey, disclosed on her "Your Mom" podcast:

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia [Culpo, his fiancee]. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Despite the financial challenges, Lisa managed to secure a reserved area with eight tickets to witness the game. She also negotiated alternatives for her son's friends, noting that they would be watching at a nearby bar before meeting up with him later.