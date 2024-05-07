"This is who you choose?" "Lead us to the promised land!": NHL fans left divided as Senators hire Travis Green as new head coach

The Ottawa Senators have set the hockey world abuzz with their recent announcement of Travis Green as the franchise's new head coach. However, the reaction from NHL fans has been divided on social media.

"OFFICIAL: Travis Green has been named the new head coach of the #Sens," Senators tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Among the reactions, one fan expressed skepticism, saying:

"Of all coaches, this is who you choose? Glad I’m not a STH."

Expand Tweet

Conversely, there were voices of optimism. A fan commented:

"Lead us to the promised land!"

Expand Tweet

However, not all responses were positive. One fan took a sarcastic jab at the team's recent performance, saying:

"The sens went from missing the playoffs to missing the playoffs! Good signing."

Further fueling the debate, another fan said:

"Only the Sens could get a head start on making the worst possible hire for their franchise."

The duration of Green's contract also came under scrutiny, with one fan expressing concern about the length of the deal.

"FOUR YEARS?! Sens fans gotta be feeling a little sour about this," a fan wrote.

Amidst the criticism, some fans defended the move. One fan pointed to Green's track record with the Vancouver Canucks, saying:

"Travis Green did a decent job with the Canucks, I’m sure he can be effective with the Sens. Good hire."

Senators name Travis Green as new head coach for four seasons

Steve Staios, the Ottawa Senators' president of hockey operations and general manager, announced that the team has appointed Travis Green as their new head coach. Green's contract will last four seasons, concluding at the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

“After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group,” Staios said in a statement.

Green, 53, previously served as the interim head coach for the New Jersey Devils, achieving an 8-12-1 record over 21 games last season after initially joining as associate coach in June 2023.

Before his tenure with the Devils, he spent over four seasons as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, amassing a record of 133-147-34 across 314 regular-season games. He also led the Canucks to Game 7 of the Western Conference’s 2020 second round during the playoffs.

Staios expressed confidence in Green's ability to foster a winning culture, citing his passion for victory, teaching excellence, and high standards for players.

“As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success," Staios said. "Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

Green enjoyed a 14-season NHL career as a player after being drafted by the New York Islanders in 1989. He accumulated 455 points over 970 regular-season games with several teams.