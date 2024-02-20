"This doesn’t work for anyone who experiences a period but sure lol": Fans react to Boston Bruins' TD Garden implementing new security measures

TD Garden, the home of the NHL's Boston Bruins, introduced new security screening measures in collaboration with Evolv Technology on Feb. 17. The goal is to make the entry process faster and more efficient.

The new security screening measures strongly recommend that guests and fans avoid bringing bags with them. However, if they still want to bring a bag with them, it should be smaller than six inches in length, four inches in width and 1.5 inches in depth.

It's worth noting that exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medical-related stuff.

The implementation of new security measures at the Boston Bruins' home arena elicited numerous reactions from fans on X. One tweeted:

"This doesn’t work for anyone who experiences a period but sure lol"

Another responded:

"Will you be providing free feminine products since we can’t fit them in our bags?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X about the latest security measures at TD Garden:

Boston Bruins drove out Dallas Stars in shootout at TD Garden

On Monday, the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout in TD Garden.

Jasper Boqvist put the hosts up 1-0, converting Anthony Richard's centering pass into the back of the Stars' net at 4:01 of the first period. Wyatt Johnston responded for Dallas, thanks to Thomas Harley's assist.

In the second period, Ryan Suter put Dallas 2-1 up at 1:04. However, 28 seconds later, the Bruins restored parity through Justin Brazeau. At 10:44 of the third period, Dallas restored their lead when Esa Lindell scored on a 2-on-1 rush from the right side.

With less than two minutes remaining in regulation time, though, David Pastrnak equalized for the Bruins, forcing overtime.

After a goalless overtime, the game moved to a shootout, where Charlie McAvoy scored the winner for Bruins in the ninth round. The Bruins next travel to the Scotiabank Saddlesdome to face the Calgary Flames on Thursday.