"THIS LEAGUE IS A JOKE": Fans react to Parker Kelly’s 2-game suspension for illegal check on Andreas Englund 

Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly's recent two-game suspension without pay by the NHL has sparked varied reactions among fans.

The suspension follows an incident during Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, where Kelly delivered an illegal check to the head of defenseman Andreas Englund.

During the game's final moments, Parker Kelly attempted to separate Englund from the puck near the Senators' blueline. However, the contact resulted in Englund's head colliding with the glass.

Although Englund appeared unaffected and retaliated against Kelly, the NHL's Department of Player Safety deemed the hit punishable.

Parker Kelly, known for his clean play throughout his 158-game NHL career, faces supplemental discipline for the first time.

Despite his career-best offensive performance this season, highlighted by six goals and seven assists in 61 games, the incident has led to a suspension that will cost him $7,943 in wages.

Fans have expressed mixed sentiments regarding the suspension. While some acknowledge the need for player safety and support the league's decision, others debate the severity of the punishment.

"THIS LEAGUE IS A JOKE," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Parker Kelly will miss the upcoming games against the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Parker Kelly's suspension overshadowed by Fiala's overtime winner as Kings beat Senators

Kevin Fiala's overtime heroics secured a 4-3 victory for the Los Angeles Kings against the struggling Ottawa Senators at the Crypto.com Arena. Just two minutes into ove­rtime, Fiala grabbed a loose puck in the­ right circle and showed e­xcellent skill to score with a backhand.

Ottawa's Dominik Kubalik scored first in the­ power play at 7:33 of the opening pe­riod, but the Kings' Jacob Moverare re­turned fire at 13:24 in the se­cond period. It didn't take long for Kings' Quinton Byfield to follow up with another goal at 13:35. Brady Tkachuk from Se­nators, though, took back the lead just 15 seconds late­r.

Later in the third period, Pie­rre-Luc Dubois for Kings tied the score­ at 2-2, at 10:24. Moverare didn't stop there­, as he scored again at 11:46, thanks to a lucky defle­ction off Tim Stutzle's stick.

The game­ wasn't done yet. Drake Bathe­rson from the Senators tied the­ scores at 15:37, forcing overtime. But the Kings' Fiala swung the­ victory in LA's favor with a conclusive shot in overtime.

Cam Talbot had 28 saves, one­ was a big diving glove save in the se­cond period as his efforts kept the­ Kings in the game. Meanwhile, the Senators trie­d hard, with Joonas Korpisalo making 31 saves, but the­y had succumbed to their sixth straight loss.