"This screams 'living in my head rent free'": Hockey fans react to Matthew Tkachuk's response at Canada's Brandon Hagel over Team USA group chat

It was absolute drama to begin the matchup between historic rivals Team USA and Team Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament last Saturday night.

There were not one, not two, but a whopping three fights in the opening 20 minutes of play - and they were all literally within the first nine seconds of regulation.

Team Canada forward Brandon Hagel, who fought Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk, appeared to jab at Tkachuk by saying that he dropped the gloves for the sake of the crest on his jersey rather than for the cameras.

And now, Tkachuk himself is responding with a jab of his own.

"Maybe their team doesn't like each other then if they don't have group chats," he said. "Our team doesn't care about anything that they say."

And as it always the case, the responses to Tkachuk's response to Hagel were varied.

"He’s just mad he lost the fight against Hagel," wrote @CryptoPal4.

"Trolling Canada, I love it. USA winning tomorrow," responded @TetronInvest.

"This screams 'they are living in my head rent free'," responded @leeekeyrear.

"You know what, good for Matt answering the questions even if we don’t necessarily like the good natured banter. This tournament has been fantastic and it’s great seeing everyone playing their hearts out and leaving it on the ice. Thursday is going to be awesome!" exclaimed @DeathbyMLSE.

"Hard to say you don't care when you start your statement with a little whiney retort," opined @mattwrightcomic.

"Hated Tkachuk (both) for years..but now I'm loving this guy and what his family stands for. I kind of feel gross but it's a good gross," wrote @Mynameisbrett9.

Matthew Tkachuk's bout was one of three first period fights for Team USA vs. Canada

It was clear from the immediate get-go on Saturday night that fans both in attendance and watching from home were going to be in for a treat of a game.

First, Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves against Brandon Hagel, an opponent that he already sees plenty of as members of the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Next, Brady Tkachuk squared off against Sam Bennett, who also happen to be opponents in the same division as members of the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers:

And finally, J.T. Miller duked it out with Colton Parayko:

It's going to be theater on Thursday night at TD Garden in the rematch between these two historic hockey rivals.

