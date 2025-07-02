"This year's Arvidsson and Skinner": Oilers fans remain mellow despite Leafs FA target Andrew Mangiapane signing $7.2M extension with Edmonton

Fans had mixed reactions after the Edmonton Oilers signed Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million extension on Monday, effectively removing a player many viewed as a key free-agent target for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andrew Mangiapane completed his one-year stint with the Washington Capitals and hit free agency on July 1. He was considered a prime target for the Maple Leafs as they look to boost their secondary scoring this offseason, but the Oilers swooped in before Toronto to secure his services.

Fans reacted after Mangiapane signed extension with the Oilers. One fan described the signing as:

"This year's Arvidsson and Skinner," referring to previous summers where the Oilers signed free agent targets.

Another wrote:

"Honestly thought he’d end up in a Leafs jersey" on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Good. A LW who can play up and down the lineup. Would have preferred a goalie but it’s a decent signing," one wrote.

"Coming from a caps fan who watched him all season, this contract is not good," another wrote.

"So another 3 line guy management hopes overachieves by playing with the two best players in the world that’s if coach Knobs doesn’t sit him in the press box half the year," a user commented.

"Pretty solid deal. Good offensive contributor. Good motor, speed, forecheck. Coming off a tough season, but he’ll bounce back," a user commented.

Mangiapane has 28 points in 81 games for Washington last season. He also two points in 10 playoff games.

NHL analyst Bob Stauffer on Oilers signing Andrew Mangiapane

Bob Stauffer highlighted Andrew Mangiapane's impressive goal-scoring abilities. He noted that Mangiapane is a key contributor on both the power play and penalty kill, showcasing his well-rounded skill set.

"Andrew Mangiapane scored 35 goals with Calgary in 2021-22. Was 5th in TOI on both the Flames PP and PK amongst FWDs in his final 3 seasons in Calgary. Will get an extended look in the Edmonton Oilers top -6. Had offers North of 4M AAV," Stauffer tweeted.

Stauffer believes that Mangiapane will be given an extended look in the Oilers' top-six forward group, which could allow him to thrive in a more prominent role.

