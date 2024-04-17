"Time for rebuild" - NHL fans react with Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins set to miss playoffs for second-straight season

As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for their final game of the season, the mood among NHL fans is a mixture of disappointment, resignation and a glimmer of hope for the future. With the Penguins eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive season, fans reflected on what could have been and what needs to change moving forward.

One fan's sentiment encapsulated the feeling of many:

"Time for rebuild. The era has long been over. The core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang has given us Cups but it is time. The window has closed. And we need fresh leadership. Sullivan was successful but time for change. Brutal truth."

However, amid the disappointment, there are fans who remain loyal and optimistic.

"Sad day but it’s all good we love the Pens forever," one fan expressed.

Others are urging the team to approach the final game with positivity and energy.

"Just go out with energy and have some fun," one fan advised.

However, for some fans, the reality of the situation is harder to shake.

"Depression is kicking in," one fan said.

Despite the disappointment, there are still fans who plan to attend the final game to show their support.

"See you there!" one fan exclaimed.

"Might as well give Jarry his final start as a Pen," one fan suggested.

Another fan pointed to the need for improvement both on and off the ice:

"What a terrible season. 2 years in a row the Penguins aren't in the Playoffs. It's their own fault if they won games they was ahead by 3 goals they would be in. Unfortunately, the team management is terrible."

Pittsburgh Penguins secured 4-2 win but playoff hopes fell short

The Pittsburgh Penguins were fighting fiercely for a playoff spot, displaying strong performances in their recent games. Despite their impressive 8-1-3 record in the last 12 games, they were sitting one point behind the playoff cutoff line.

Their fate relied partly on the outcomes of the Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers game. With Washington securing a 2-1 win, the Penguins' last game against the New York Islanders becomes pointless in terms of a playoff spot.

Sidney Crosby's leadership has been at the forefront this season and he scored his 42nd goal of the season and contributed an assist on Monday's 4-2 win, while Erik Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Emil Bemstrom also make significant contributions against the Nashville Predators.

Though the Predators have secured a playoff spot, they let an opportunity to secure a higher seed slip away. Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist scored for Nashville, but it was not enough to overcome the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' resurgence was remarkable considering their position just weeks ago. They clawed their way back into contention, with Evgeni Malkin expressing confidence in the team's abilities.

Their dominance in the first period against Nashville showcased their potential, though they faced challenges with overturned goals and maintaining leads. However, they managed to hold on to secure the win on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tried to find hope in uncertainty, but their playoff hopes fell a point short. This leaves tons of decisions for Kyle Dubas and the Penguins’ to make in offseason.

