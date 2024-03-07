Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are 36-18-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have a 36-13-15 record after losing their last game 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins have won two of their previous five games.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
- Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok
- Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
- Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
- Simon Benoit - William Lagesson
Goalies
- Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov
Injuries
- Jake McCabe (illness)
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Mark Giordano (head)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season.
- Games Played: 17
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 6
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 47
- Goals Per Game: 2.83
- Shots Against: 549
- Save Percentage: .914
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 43 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
- Jakub Lauko - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
- Parker Wotherspoon - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark
Injuries
- Milan Lucic (personal)
- Matthew Poitras (shoulder)
- Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats this season.
- Games Played: 35
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 6
- Draws: 8
- Goals Conceded: 84
- Goals Per Game: 2.49
- Shots Against: 1059
- Save Percentage: .921
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 52 seconds