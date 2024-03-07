Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 36-18-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have a 36-13-15 record after losing their last game 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins have won two of their previous five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit - William Lagesson

Goalies

Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

Jake McCabe (illness)

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Mark Giordano (head)

Matt Murray (hip)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season.

Games Played: 17

Wins: 9

Losses: 6

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 47

Goals Per Game: 2.83

Shots Against: 549

Save Percentage: .914

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 43 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark

Injuries

Milan Lucic (personal)

Matthew Poitras (shoulder)

Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats this season.

Games Played: 35

Wins: 20

Losses: 6

Draws: 8

Goals Conceded: 84

Goals Per Game: 2.49

Shots Against: 1059

Save Percentage: .921

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 52 seconds