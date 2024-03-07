  • home icon
  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th March, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 07, 2024 14:59 GMT
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 36-18-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have a 36-13-15 record after losing their last game 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins have won two of their previous five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok
  • Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
  • Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
  • Simon Benoit - William Lagesson

Goalies

  • Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

  • Jake McCabe (illness)
  • Conor Timmins (illness)
  • John Klingberg (hip)
  • Mark Giordano (head)
  • Matt Murray (hip)
  • Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season.

  • Games Played: 17
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 6
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 47
  • Goals Per Game: 2.83
  • Shots Against: 549
  • Save Percentage: .914
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 43 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
  • Jakub Lauko - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
  • Parker Wotherspoon - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark

Injuries

  • Milan Lucic (personal)
  • Matthew Poitras (shoulder)
  • Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats this season.

  • Games Played: 35
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 6
  • Draws: 8
  • Goals Conceded: 84
  • Goals Per Game: 2.49
  • Shots Against: 1059
  • Save Percentage: .921
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 52 seconds

